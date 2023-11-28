OK Magazine
Moving Again? Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Rumored to Be House-Hunting in Malibu

Nov. 27 2023, Published 8:43 p.m. ET

Since leaving the U.K., Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have lived in three different zip codes, but according to one report, the couple is looking at real estate in Malibu, Calif.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry left the U.K. in 2020.

This wouldn't be the first time rumors swirled that the Sussexes would ditch Montecito, Calif., as OK! previously reported a source revealed the Suits star was eyeing a plot of land in the coveted Los Angeles County zip code.

"Harry was all gung-ho for the Malibu move a few months ago. Yes, it was Meghan's idea, but he was excited about it," a source told an outlet. "It feels odd that now he wants out of that Californian life and is suggesting they buy a place in New York instead. It's almost like he's trying to sabotage things because it makes zero logical sense."

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry settled down in Beverly Hills.

Aside from potentially changing their address, the Sussexes were evicted from Frogmore Cottage, and Harry's pal claimed he wanted to buy a home in the U.K. to replace the loss.

"There is a divide between the couple on this issue but they will soon start looking for a property of their own near London and Harry is very much leading this," a source told a publication.

"Making use of a small apartment in Kensington Palace from time to time isn’t out of the question, but when it comes to a home in the U.K., they will purchase that themselves," the insider continued.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry stayed in Tyler Perry's Beverly Hills mansion.

When Meghan and Harry first relocated to the West Coast, the pair lived in Tyler Perry's Beverly Hills mansion.

“I sent them a note … and just said, ‘If you ever need anything, I’m here,’ and she called months later and just talked to me like I was a therapist you talk to and we just had a great conversation,” Perry told Kelly Ripa on the “Let’s Talk Off Camera" podcast.

“It is very important for people in this business to have a safe place to land, to have a place where they can trust and talk freely and get advice that’s not going to be biased or from somebody who wants something from them,” he added.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry left their positions in 2020.

“They hid out at my house for a long time. It was so great,” he continued.

The billionaire enjoyed providing a residence for the royal couple after their dramatic U.K. exit.

“Every day. Every day that they were there, I looked to see if anything’s happening online. Nothing. They don’t even know, so weeks and weeks they were there,” he stated. “They were so happy. It was such a beautiful moment.”

TMZ reported on the couple house-hunting.

