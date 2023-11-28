Moving Again? Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Rumored to Be House-Hunting in Malibu

This wouldn't be the first time rumors swirled that the Sussexes would ditch Montecito, Calif., as OK! previously reported a source revealed the Suits star was eyeing a plot of land in the coveted Los Angeles County zip code.

"Harry was all gung-ho for the Malibu move a few months ago. Yes, it was Meghan's idea, but he was excited about it," a source told an outlet. "It feels odd that now he wants out of that Californian life and is suggesting they buy a place in New York instead. It's almost like he's trying to sabotage things because it makes zero logical sense."