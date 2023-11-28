Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Need a 'Total System Reboot' After Series of Hollywood Failures
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's careers in Hollywood had a rocky start, but the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are expected to be relaunching their joint brand, Archewell. In June, the Sussexes lost their deal with Spotify, and the business failure opened the door for criticism and showed the cracks within their company.
"What we’re seeing — and will see more of I think — is Heghan 2.0. Part Deux. They know of their supposed failures and how it’s viewed, but they have almost gone more tech than Hollywood. Fail big and all that," a source told an outlet.
After Spotify announced they were parting ways with the Sussexes, an executive for the company branded to couple as "grifters," but insiders revealed the Sussexes have rebranded.
"They have swapped in and out all sorts of projects and people and are embarking on a total system reboot," they added.
Although Meghan and Harry continue to use their royal titles, the anonymous friend shared that they aren't fixated on their time within the monarchy.
“They have a constitutional inability to look in the rearview — why should they? They are all about the future,” the source continued.
Being a part of The Firm "wasn’t a world they wanted for their family," they noted.
The Sussexes' professional journey has been a trending topic since they fled the U.K., as OK! previously reported royal biographer Omid Scobie alluded to the partners having financial issues upon leaving the monarchy.
“Obviously they had money. But they needed serious money for a proper roof over their heads and security,” the Finding Freedom author revealed in an interview.
“It was the middle of a pandemic, of course, you’re going to sign the deals. But ultimately Spotify were looking for headline-grabbing, media-stirring content and that’s not the direction that the couple wanted to go in, so it fell apart," he continued.
In a cover story, Meghan admitted to having anxiety about buying their U.S. mansion — which cost over $14 million.
“We were looking in this area [Montecito, Calif.] and this house kept popping up online in searches,” Meghan told a reporter.
"We didn’t have jobs, so we were just not going to come and see this house. It wasn’t possible. It’s like when I was younger and you’re window shopping — it’s like, I don’t want to go and look at all the things that I can’t afford — that doesn’t feel good," she added.
In the Sussexes' 2021 tell-all interview, Harry revealed the pair used his inheritance from Princess Diana.
"But I've got what my mom left me, and without that, we would not have been able to do this," the duke stated.
Sources spoke to People.