Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Celebrated Christmas at Their California Mansion After Being Snubbed by the Royal Family
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were on their own this Christmas despite a source claiming they hoped to spend the holidays with King Charles.
According to an insider, the duo stayed in Montecito, Calif., where they "cooked, played games and swapped gifts." The source shared that the parents did "have a tough time trying not to spoil the kids too much."
The Sussexes moved to the U.S. in 2020, and their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, are creating their core memories in their mother's home state of California.
Although the royal rebels weren't spotted at Sandringham House, Prince William and Kate Middleton were all smiles while enjoying the festivities with their three youngsters, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.
OK! previously reported the Prince and Princess of Wales hoped to have a more relaxed celebration this time around.
“Christmas was always the queen’s favorite time of year," a source said in an interview.
“Charles and William and Kate are trying to relax the rules a little as the royals enter a less stuffy era,” the friend explained.
The future king and queen are expected to modernize the monarchy, but they continue to pay homage to the late Queen Elizabeth.
“The royals will be honoring Her Majesty in a number of ways,” they added. “It brings them a great deal of pride, and serves as a coping mechanism as they continue to adapt to life without her.”
“Her Majesty held Christmas close to her heart as a time that brought people together and reminded us of the importance of faith, friendship and family, and to show empathy and compassion," the insider continued.
In an interview, Jennie Bond predicted William wouldn't care about Harry's exclusion.
“Harry’s absence from the celebrations at Sandringham will be painfully obvious," the royal expert shared. "Little Archie and Lilibet should be running around with their many cousins, pulling crackers, opening presents and understanding their place in the family, connecting with their relatives even though their lives are thousands of miles away."
"But that’s not going to happen," she added. "I don’t think William will be shedding a tear over this."
In Harry's memoir, Spare, the Duke of Sussex called his sibling his "archnemesis," and the duo's dynamic was greatly impacted by the project.
"Deep down, I’m sure he still loves Harry, but I don’t think he can see a way out of the rift that has opened between them," Bond noted. "William is thriving on his own. He is fiercely facing forward with his life, he’s forging ahead with his causes and preaching hope and optimism about projects to save the planet."
"He is shining on the world stage and, in truth, he’s probably quite happy not to share it with Harry," she continued.
