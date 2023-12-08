Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Relationship With William and Kate Is 'Looking More Dire Than Ever' After Omid Scobie Book Drama
Author Omid Scobie's new book disclosed more than one bombshell about Prince Harry's relationship with his brother, Prince William — and an insider believes the revelations are pushing Harry further way from the royal family.
"The relationship between the Sussexes and William and Kate is looking more dire than ever," a source spilled to a magazine.
In Endgame, the royal biographer claimed the father-of-three thought his younger sibling was "brainwashed" by an "army of therapists." Scobie also claimed Kate "jokingly" shivers when sister-in-law Meghan Markle's name is mentioned.
"How can they ever build a bridge now? It’s just a complicated mess," the source said of how the book has taken a toll on the family's dynamic.
Plus, as OK! reported, the Dutch version of Scobie's work accidentally identified the "royal racists" who allegedly had concerns over the color of Archie's skin as King Charles and Kate.
"I can't talk about the details. We have, however, received a request to put the title on hold, and that is what we have done," a representative for the book's publishing house stated of the error. "We are awaiting further instructions. I do not know how long this will be."
Saskia Peeters, the translator of the Dutch version, stated of the incident, "As a translator, I translate what is in front of me. The names of the royals were there in black and white. I did not add them."
The Sussexes haven't commented on the situation, though Meghan appeared to support the monarch by stepping out in California with a bracelet he once gifted her.
- 'Absolutely Nothing Has Changed': Prince Harry and Prince William's Relationship Remains Stagnant After the Release of 'Spare'
- The Royal Family Is 'Increasingly Frustrated' King Charles Won't 'Just Fix Things' With Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
- 'He Has Always Been Very Tight-Lipped': Prince William's Friends Shuts Down Claim He Leaked Negative Stories About Prince Harry to the Press
However, people are still encouraging the parents-of-two to speak up on the drama.
"I think it would be a very good move on their part to state clearly and unequivocally that they have absolutely nothing to do with this book, if that is the case," journalist Jennie Bond told GB News. "Because obviously as long as they stay silent, we all think, 'Well, you know, how could a letter between the King and Meghan Markle, how could that get into the public domain?'" she asked.
"There are unanswered questions and I think it would be very helpful if they answered," Bond continued. "If they could distance themselves from this rather nasty, snide book, it will be a good move because I don't really know why Omid Scobie has been so just plain unpleasant about so many members of the royal family, particularly Catherine, Princess of Wales."
The ordeal has caused so much strain on Harry and William that a source claimed the former declined mutual friend Hugh Grosvenor's wedding invite so he could avoid a potential "awkward" run-in with his brother.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"He made his apologies and Hugh understood," the source claimed of how the Spare author handled the situation.
Star reported on the "dire" situation between Harry and William.