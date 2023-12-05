Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Urged to 'State Clearly and Unequivocally' They Weren’t Involved in Omid Scobie’s Scandalous Book
Omid Scobie's new book, Endgame, dragged the Sussexes and Windsors back into the 2021 royal racist scandal, and experts hope Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will publicly remove themselves from the project.
“I think it would be a very good move on their part to state clearly and unequivocally that they have absolutely nothing to do with this book, if that is the case," Jennie Bond told GB News.
Dutch copies of Endgame named King Charles and Kate Middleton as the senior royals who gossiped about Prince Archie's complexion, but it's unclear how the information was given to Scobie and published only in the Dutch iteration of the text.
“Because obviously as long as they stay silent, we all think, ‘well, you know, how could a letter between the King and Meghan Markle, how could that get into the public domain?'" she asked.
Scobie's mishap led to an increase in public concerns, and Bond wants the couple to clarify their role in Scobie's release.
“There are unanswered questions and I think it would be very helpful if they answered," the journalist said.
“If they could distance themselves from this rather nasty, snide book, it will be a good move because I don't really know why Omid Scobie has been so just plain unpleasant about so many members of the royal family, particularly Catherine, Princess of Wales," Bond continued.
In Endgame, Scobie attempted to paint Kate as a Stepford wife, and his words received a level of pushback from his peers and royal fans.
“What is the point of belittling her achievements, calling them small, saying that we will go ‘wow’ when she does anything and we don't with other members of the family?" Bond asked.
“In my view, she has quite a tricky role in life, a privileged one, of course, but quite a tricky one and she is playing a blindingly good hand and making not small achievements, but great achievements, particularly in child early years development," she doubled down in defense of the princess.
Although Meghan took offense to Charles' rumored comments, Bond trusted Scobie's assertion that they weren't intended to hurt her or Archie.
“If Omid Scobie…the author of this book that started this whole thing up again, if he really has had access to letters between Meghan and King Charles, in which the King said that whoever made these remarks there was no ill will or casual prejudice intended, then I think we would take him at his word," she said.
“That is the case. It wasn't a concern. It was human curiosity," the television presenter concluded.
OK! previously reported a source revealed Meghan "never intended" for the royal racists' identities to be public, and the details were "not leaked to Mr. [Omid] Scobie by anyone in her camp."
Scobie said he was "hurt" by the "conspiracy theories that this is a publicity stunt."
"All of this is frustrating because it feeds into something that couldn't be further from the truth," the editor disclosed. "And also, quite frankly, I've always felt the names weren't needed to have this discussion."
Scobie blamed the mistake on a "translation error," but translator Saskia Peeters claimed that the copy she used included Kate and Charles in the text.
"As a translator, I translate what is in front of me," Peeters told a publication. "The names of the royals were there in black and white. I did not add them. I just did what I was paid to do and that was translate the book from English into Dutch."