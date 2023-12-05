Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Urged to 'State Clearly and Unequivocally' They Weren’t Involved in Omid Scobie’s Scandalous Book

“I think it would be a very good move on their part to state clearly and unequivocally that they have absolutely nothing to do with this book, if that is the case," Jennie Bond told GB News.

Dutch copies of Endgame named King Charles and Kate Middleton as the senior royals who gossiped about Prince Archie's complexion, but it's unclear how the information was given to Scobie and published only in the Dutch iteration of the text.

“Because obviously as long as they stay silent, we all think, ‘well, you know, how could a letter between the King and Meghan Markle, how could that get into the public domain?'" she asked.