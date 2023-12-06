Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Are 'Dismayed' After Omid Scobie's 'Translation Error' Revealed Royal Racists
Omid Scobie's new book, Endgame, is making headlines for an accidental reveal of the infamous royal racists Meghan Markle complained about in her 2021 Oprah Winfrey interview.
Dutch copies of Endgame accused King Charles and Kate Middleton of gossiping about Prince Archie's skintone, but sources close to the Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry claimed the pair never wanted the world to know who made the controversial comment in the first place.
A source told an outlet at the Sussexes were “dismayed” by the news, and the Suits star “never intended” for their identities to be public. The insider added that the parents believe the incident is “incredibly unfortunate.”
Despite some of the rumors surrounding Meghan's involvement in Endgame, the pal shared that the details were "not leaked to Omid by anyone in her camp.”
Scobie previously blamed the oversight on a "translation error" and said he was “hurt” and “frustrated” by the mishap.
“It's not for me to apologize because I still want to know what's happened,” he said in defense of his mistake.
OK! previously reported Endgame's translator Saskia Peeters stated the copy she was given included Kate and Charles in the text.
"As a translator, I translate what is in front of me," Peeters explained. "The names of the royals were there in black and white. I did not add them. I just did what I was paid to do and that was translate the book from English into Dutch."
As Scobie's team looks for answers, royal experts hope the Sussexes will confirm they didn't spearhead Scobie's "investigation."
“I think it would be a very good move on their part to state clearly and unequivocally that they have absolutely nothing to do with this book, if that is the case," Jennie Bond said to GB News.
“Because obviously as long as they stay silent, we all think, ‘well, you know, how could a letter between the King and Meghan Markle, how could that get into the public domain?'" she questioned.
With His Majesty and the Princess of Wales being branded as prejudiced, Bond alluded to Endgame readers needing more information.
“There are unanswered questions and I think it would be very helpful if they answered," the reporter continued.
“If they could distance themselves from this rather nasty, snide book, it will be a good move because I don't really know why Omid Scobie has been so just plain unpleasant about so many members of the royal family, particularly Catherine, Princess of Wales," Bond added.
Scobie marketed his project as unbiased, but his perception of the Princess of Wales received criticism from his peers because he painted her as a Stepford wife.
“What is the point of belittling her achievements, calling them small, saying that we will go ‘wow’ when she does anything and we don't with other members of the family?" Bond pondered.
“In my view, she has quite a tricky role in life, a privileged one, of course, but quite a tricky one and she is playing a blindingly good hand and making not small achievements, but great achievements, particularly in child early years development," she said in defense of the future queen.
Sources spoke to The Mirror.