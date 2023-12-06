Sarah Ferguson Proclaims She Has 'No Judgment of Race' Amid Infamous Royal Racists Scandal
Dutch copies of Omid Scobie's Endgame were pulled from shelves after the text accused King Charles and Kate Middleton of being the infamous royal racists — and now Sarah Ferguson is seemingly removing herself from the literary scandal.
"I feel strongly the greatest gift you can give today is understanding, no judgment, no race, creed, color or any other domination, just love," Ferguson told Lorraine Kelly on ITV while discussing her holiday plans with the royal family.
Although the author didn't specifically mention her nephew Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, the supportive message followed the recent controversy surrounding her brother-in-law.
“There’s no better gift than love. People say to me, you don’t wear your heart on your sleeve, Fergie or Sarah, you wear it all over your body because that’s what I am. I really believe you can give love," she concluded.
Scobie claimed that he didn't specify which senior royal discussed Prince Archie's complexion in his manuscript.
"I never submitted a book that had those names in it," the author insisted.
Scobie later revealed the error "is still being investigated."
"I wrote and edited the English version of the book with one publisher," he added. "That then gets licensed to other publishers. I obviously can't speak Italian, German, French, Dutch, or any of the other languages that come out."
Scobie informed an outlet that he didn't learn about the oversight until the Dutch iteration of Endgame was available for purchase.
"So, the only time you hear about the book is once it's come out in the public domain," he admitted.
"I am as frustrated as everyone else," the editor added. "I make it clear in this book that I, in every way possible, want to adhere to the laws surrounding this subject."
Despite Scobie's excuse of a language barrier being the cause for the mishap, Dutch translator Saskia Peeters defended her work after hearing Scobie's assertions.
"As a translator, I translate what is in front of me," she told a publication. "The names of the royals were there in black and white. I did not add them. I don't know why he would say that."
"I have been translating for many years," she continued. "This is the first time anything like this has happened. This is not something I wanted to be involved in. This has been upsetting. I do not want to talk about it much more."
OK! previously reported royal expert Jennie Bond hoped the Sussexes would release a statement addressing Scobie's words.
“I think it would be a very good move on their part to state clearly and unequivocally that they have absolutely nothing to do with this book, if that is the case," Bond stated.
“Because obviously as long as they stay silent, we all think, ‘well, you know, how could a letter between the King and Meghan Markle, how could that get into the public domain?'" she asked.
Scobie and Peeters were quoted by GB News.