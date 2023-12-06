Sarah Ferguson Proclaims She Has 'No Judgment of Race' Amid Infamous Royal Racists Scandal

"I feel strongly the greatest gift you can give today is understanding, no judgment, no race, creed, color or any other domination, just love," Ferguson told Lorraine Kelly on ITV while discussing her holiday plans with the royal family.

Although the author didn't specifically mention her nephew Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, the supportive message followed the recent controversy surrounding her brother-in-law.

“There’s no better gift than love. People say to me, you don’t wear your heart on your sleeve, Fergie or Sarah, you wear it all over your body because that’s what I am. I really believe you can give love," she concluded.