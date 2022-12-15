Meghan Markle & Prince Harry's 'Snipes & Criticisms' About The Royal Family 'Still Sting Quite Heavily,' Insider Claims

Though Harry and Meghan were willing to speak out, it sounds like Prince William and Kate Middleton have no interest in starting a fight. "There’s no desire to enter an unseemly war of words with the Sussexes, although it’s fair to say relations between both sides are tetchy and frosty at the moment to say the least," the insider noted.

“King Charles’ greatest hope is that relations will improve between all parties over time, but for the moment they need to see how the rest of these episodes play out and what Harry has to say in his memoir,” the source added. “There’s a consensus that time and space is what’s needed at the moment, and Meghan and Harry have a long road ahead of them if they want to unburn their bridges.”