Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Never Met Tyler Perry Before Moving Into His Los Angeles Mansion

Tyler was a huge champion of Harry and Meghan, reaching out to the Duchess of Sussex in a letter before their 2018 wedding. As OK! previously reported, the producer let the American actress know that he would be available for the couple if they ever needed help.

“I had never met him before,” Meghan said in the Thursday, December 15, episode about reaching out to the actor in the midst of their escape. “I was just crying and crying. Sometimes it’s easier to just open up to someone who knows nothing at all, and that was that moment with me and Tyler.”