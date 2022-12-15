Prince Harry Reveals 'Heartbreaking' Bombshell Agreement Prince William Broke: 'I'd Far Rather Get Destroyed'
Prince William broke a brotherly oath Prince Harry may never be able to forgive.
In the latest episodes of Harry's tell-all Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan, the Duke of Sussex revealed that he and his brother vowed to never trade negative press stories about one another with their respective offices.
“William and I both saw what happened in our dad’s office and we made an agreement that we would never let that happen to our office,” Harry explained during the fourth episode of Harry & Meghan, released Thursday, December 15.
PRINCE HARRY CLAIMS HE WAS 'TERRIFIED' WHEN PRINCE WILLIAM 'SCREAMED & SHOUTED' AT HIM DURING MEETING TO DISCUSS HIS ROYAL FUTURE
“I would far rather get destroyed in the press than play along with this game or business of trading,” the 38-year-old declared of his disappointment in the Prince of Wales, noting, “and to see my brother’s office doing the same thing that we promised the two of us would never ever do, that was heartbreaking.”
After calling out his brother for breaking their press pact, Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, went on to describe the moment the positive headlines about them and their marriage drastically shifted.
The father-of-three detailed the backlash they received after the dynamic duo came home from their rather successful tour of Australia. While Harry seemed to hint that William's jealousy toward the well-established "Archetypes" podcast host, 41, may have played a part in the negative press, he refrained from directly calling out his brother.
“The issue is when someone who’s marrying in, who should be a supporting act is then stealing the limelight or is doing the job better than the person who was born to do this, that upsets people,” Harry explained of the American actress, who still receives incessant hate as an outsider who married into the royal family.
MEGHAN MARKLE DID EVERYTHING SHE COULD TO BE 'PART OF THE FAMILY' UNTIL IT BECAME CLEAR THAT 'THE PALACE WASN'T GOING TO PROTECT HER,' SPILLS PRINCE HARRY
“It shifts the balance because you’ve been led to believe that the only way that your charities can succeed and the only way that your reputation can be grown or improved is if you’re the front page of those newspapers,” the Spare author concluded.
As OK! previously reported, William and Harry "have barely spoken" to each other since details from his upcoming bombshell memoir, set for release on January 10, 2023, have been spilled, and it's safe to assume that his latest docuseries bombshells likely didn't help mend any fences.
The entire Harry & Meghan docuseries is now available for streaming on Netflix.