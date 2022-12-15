Prince Harry Reveals 'Heartbreaking' Bombshell Agreement Prince William Broke: 'I'd Far Rather Get Destroyed'

“William and I both saw what happened in our dad’s office and we made an agreement that we would never let that happen to our office,” Harry explained during the fourth episode of Harry & Meghan, released Thursday, December 15.

PRINCE HARRY CLAIMS HE WAS 'TERRIFIED' WHEN PRINCE WILLIAM 'SCREAMED & SHOUTED' AT HIM DURING MEETING TO DISCUSS HIS ROYAL FUTURE

“I would far rather get destroyed in the press than play along with this game or business of trading,” the 38-year-old declared of his disappointment in the Prince of Wales, noting, “and to see my brother’s office doing the same thing that we promised the two of us would never ever do, that was heartbreaking.”