Ice Cold: Meghan Markle and Prince William's Awkward Eye Contact Caught on Camera — Watch
It looks like Prince William's feelings toward Meghan Markle were always made clear.
William, Meghan, Prince Harry and Kate Middleton all gathered during a Christmas church service at Sandringham in December 2018, but when the former actress, 41, tried to catch her brother-in-law's attention, he didn't seem to engage.
"Remember that Christmas where Meghan kept trying to catch William's eye and chat to him but he was having none of it?" the caption of the clip read, which was been viewed nearly 2.3 million times.
Of course, people thought the interaction was less than pleasant.
"I'm not a body language expert, but d***, I feeeeeeeeel that," one person wrote after watching William, 41, dodge the California native.
"She was trying to be part of the family and they were having none of that," another user remarked.
As OK! previously reported, Harry, 38, has had a frosty relationship with his brood ever since he married Meghan, and things continued to get worse when he wrote about his fallout with William in his book, Spare.
Now, it seems like their bond is forever broken, according to author Tom Quinn.
"People I've spoken to who work for both William and Kate say this is never really going to be healed," he confessed. "Privately there's a lot more anger than there is publicly, especially about the accusation William physically assaulted Harry. Apparently, William is furious."
When Harry recently returned to the U.K. for his court case, his sibling "made no effort" to see him, an insider dished.
Not only is William upset about Harry being an open book, but he's apparently upset that he fled to the U.S. with his wife.
"William is still simmering with resentment over 'Megxit,' not to mention Harry's unflattering portrait of him in Spare," author Christopher Andersen told Fox News, referencing the scathing comments Harry wrote about William in his recent memoir. "In the book, Harry portrays his older brother as his 'archnemesis' – Harry's words – a scolding, overbearing, brooding and, at times, even violent man."