Meghan Markle 'Humiliated' by Prince Harry’s 'Nightmare' U.K. Visit, Source Reveals: 'There’s a Lot of Sadness'

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Meghan Markle reportedly had issues with how Prince Harry’s U.K. trip turned out, especially after their security and accommodation issues. “This is not the first time it has not been plain sailing with correspondence or trying to make things work,” a source told People. “It all comes back to security. If that was resolved, there would be so much more certainty every time he comes — or they come.” The insider said Meghan would have felt “humiliated” watching the public back-and-forth unfold.

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Meghan Markle Reportedly Felt Displeased Over Prince Harry’s U.K. Visit

Source: MEGA Meghan Markle reportedly would have felt 'humiliated' by watching Prince Harry argue with the royal institution.

A different source told the outlet that Markle, 44, “is very supportive” of her husband. However, they acknowledged that “there’s a lot of sadness” over the ordeal. The Suits star was supposed to join the prince for his week-long visit to his homeland with their children, Prince Archie, 7, and Princess Lilibet, 5. However, shortly before the trip started, the couple learned that they would not be provided with taxpayer-funded police security. They reportedly lost the privilege after stepping back from their royal duties in 2020 and moving across the pond shortly thereafter.

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Source: MEGA Prince Harry hesitated to bring his family to his homeland due to security concerns.

This has also been the primary reason behind Prince Harry's hesitation about bringing his family to visit his homeland for the last few years. Fortunately, Meghan and the kids were able to reunite with King Charles III, and Queen Camilla, 79, on Friday, July 10, at Highgrove House after four years.

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Source: MEGA Prince Harry's recent U.K. visit reportedly highlighted the cracks that had formed in the royal family.

Per royal author Russell Myers, the much-anticipated homeland visit for Prince Harry and his family only showed the deep cracks that had formed within the family. “What was billed as a big homecoming — not only for Harry but potentially for Meghan too — turned into a nightmare,” he said. “It was further evidence of the fractiousness of Harry’s relationship with the institution,” he added.

Source: MEGA Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reunited their children with King Charles III after four years.