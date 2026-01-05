Meghan Markle Now Has 'No Excuse to Stay Away' From the U.K. Following Prince Harry's Win to Have Taxpayer-Funded Security

Article continues below advertisement

Meghan Markle now has "no excuse" for not visiting the United Kingdom. The duchess' husband, Prince Harry, reportedly scored a victory in his battle to secure government-funded U.K. protection for him and his family should he ever return to his home. Royal expert Duncan Larcombe noted how the Duchess of Sussex, 44, now has to eat “humble pie” and suck up her pride to face the British public if she takes a trip to England.

Article continues below advertisement

Meghan Markle Is Worried How the British Public Would Perceive Her If She Returns to the U.K.

Source: MEGA Meghan Markle and Prince Harry left the royal family in 2020.

“The security issue has essentially been used as an excuse for Meghan not to come to the U.K. in the last few years," the journalist told The Mirror on January 5. "But many people think the real reason is to do with the public reaction that she’d receive over here," he explained.

Article continues below advertisement

The Last Time Meghan Markle Was Back in the U.K. Was in 2022

Source: MEGA The Duke and Duchess of Sussex moved their family to California after their royal exit.

Larcombe went on: “If the protection is put back in place for Harry and Meghan when they’re on U.K. soil, then there’s really no excuse for her to stay away, so she has to be considering doing a U-turn – she has no choice but to think about it given the new review." Meghan and Harry, 41, moved to Montecito, Calif., in 2020 after they made the choice to step back as senior members of The Firm. As a result of the departure, they lost all government-funded protection. The couple have rarely been back to England in recent years, with the former actress last being seen in Great Britain in September 2022 to attend the memorial service for the late Queen Elizabeth.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Meghan Markle 'has no choice but to think about' returning to the U.K., an expert said.

Larcombe stated how Meghan “wants to support Harry how she can," however, she "doesn’t like to be away from her children for long." “Meghan is not stupid, she knows that staying away would do her no favors in terms of how people view her over here," he said. The Prince Harry: The Inside Story author divulged that Meghan and Harry will have conversations with their U.K. advisors to decide the best course of action should they ever return to England.

Prince Harry Hopes King Charles Will See His Grandkids Soon

Source: MEGA Prince Harry is hoping his father, King Charles, will get to see his grandchildren someday.