Meghan Markle Now Has 'No Excuse to Stay Away' From the U.K. Following Prince Harry's Win to Have Taxpayer-Funded Security
Jan. 5 2026, Published 1:23 p.m. ET
Meghan Markle now has "no excuse" for not visiting the United Kingdom.
The duchess' husband, Prince Harry, reportedly scored a victory in his battle to secure government-funded U.K. protection for him and his family should he ever return to his home.
Royal expert Duncan Larcombe noted how the Duchess of Sussex, 44, now has to eat “humble pie” and suck up her pride to face the British public if she takes a trip to England.
Meghan Markle Is Worried How the British Public Would Perceive Her If She Returns to the U.K.
“The security issue has essentially been used as an excuse for Meghan not to come to the U.K. in the last few years," the journalist told The Mirror on January 5.
"But many people think the real reason is to do with the public reaction that she’d receive over here," he explained.
The Last Time Meghan Markle Was Back in the U.K. Was in 2022
Larcombe went on: “If the protection is put back in place for Harry and Meghan when they’re on U.K. soil, then there’s really no excuse for her to stay away, so she has to be considering doing a U-turn – she has no choice but to think about it given the new review."
Meghan and Harry, 41, moved to Montecito, Calif., in 2020 after they made the choice to step back as senior members of The Firm. As a result of the departure, they lost all government-funded protection.
The couple have rarely been back to England in recent years, with the former actress last being seen in Great Britain in September 2022 to attend the memorial service for the late Queen Elizabeth.
- Prince Harry Scores Victory in Fight for Government-Funded U.K. Security 6 Years After Megxit and Royal Exile
- 'Leach' Prince Harry Faces Backlash After Winning Tax Payer-Funded U.K. Security: 'He Shouldn't Be 'Allowed Back Into the Country'
- Meghan Markle Will Bring Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet to the U.K. on 1 Condition
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Larcombe stated how Meghan “wants to support Harry how she can," however, she "doesn’t like to be away from her children for long."
“Meghan is not stupid, she knows that staying away would do her no favors in terms of how people view her over here," he said.
The Prince Harry: The Inside Story author divulged that Meghan and Harry will have conversations with their U.K. advisors to decide the best course of action should they ever return to England.
Prince Harry Hopes King Charles Will See His Grandkids Soon
Despite the past hate the Sussexes have received by the public over the years, many Brits might actually warm up to having the Spare author be back together with the royal family. "People may want to see Harry back in the fold," Larcombe said.
Harry has returned to his homeland alone several times since he moved to California with his family. He last saw his father, King Charles, for a brief summit in September 2025, where the two met for tea and exchanged pleasantries.
On January 4, an insider dished to The Sun how the royal is desperate for Charles, 77, to see his grandkids Prince Archie, 6, and Princess Lilibet, 4.
“Harry has made it clear that he would love his dad to come and visit him and the family,” the source said. “He knows that they are strained, but he has mentioned several times a hope that his father can have a relationship with his grandchildren.”