Meghan Markle 'Pushing for an Apology' From the Royal Family Before She Returns to the U.K.

Source: Mega
By:

Apr. 15 2024, Published 3:43 p.m. ET

Meghan Markle is laying down the law.

According to royal experts, the Duchess of Sussex, 42, is unwilling to accept the invitation from the royal family to accompany Prince Harry to England next month unless she receives a sincere apology from the firm.

Source: Mega

Meghan Markle has been 'pushing' for an apology from the royal family.

"I think that she is pushing for an apology," commentator Charlotte Griffiths claimed in an interview. "She’s been pushing for that for quite a long time, although there have been reports from the Sussex camp that she has sort of given up on an apology."

Despite her reservations, the royalist doesn't believe that will keep the Duke of Sussex, 39, from trying to reconcile with his family, especially since King Charles III is battling cancer.

"I don’t think that she is actually blocking him from seeing his family though; we know that he came to see his dad when his dad was ill, and we know that he is coming over again in May," Griffiths explained.

Source: Mega

King Charles III was diagnosed with cancer in February.

Despite the years-long rift that erupted after the Sussexes' 2020 departure, in the wake of the patriarch's illness — as well as Prince William's wife Kate Middleton's cancer diagnosis — Harry will most likely try to please both sides.

"Harry would like a reconciliation, but supports his wife completely, and until she feels that the royal family have been sufficiently nice to her — and grovelingly apologized for the past — it’s not going to happen," royal expert Tom Quinn alleged to a news outlet.

Source: Mega

Royal experts didn't believe the royal family will give Meghan Markle an apology.

"There has been a shift here since Kate’s illness. Harry and Meghan do feel they need to extend an olive branch, but Meghan’s sense of grievance is still preventing anything really meaningful happening," he continued. "Illness often brings warring family members together. And there have been hopes at Kensington Palace that Kate’s illness might do it."

The Suits actress has not touched down in the England since Queen Elizabeth’s funeral service in September 2022.

Source: Mega

Meghan Markle has not returned to England since Queen Elizabeth’s funeral service in September 2022.

Source: OK!
"It's now got to the point where Meghan doesn't want to come to the U.K. with the children. She just doesn't feel safe," a source claimed of Meghan's resistance to bringing Archie and Lilibet to see their relatives. "The situation is now about whether the family should attend with increased security or Harry should go to it alone."

However, the estranged royal has allegedly told his spouse he wants her by his side during his trip back home. "He would prefer it if the entire family made regular visits to see his family and build bridges, but there is so much going on behind the scenes that it just isn't possible at the moment," the insider claimed.

GB News conducted the interview with Griffiths, while The Mirror spoke to Quinn.

