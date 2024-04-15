Meghan Markle 'Pushing for an Apology' From the Royal Family Before She Returns to the U.K.

"I think that she is pushing for an apology," commentator Charlotte Griffiths claimed in an interview. "She’s been pushing for that for quite a long time, although there have been reports from the Sussex camp that she has sort of given up on an apology."

Despite her reservations, the royalist doesn't believe that will keep the Duke of Sussex, 39, from trying to reconcile with his family, especially since King Charles III is battling cancer.

"I don’t think that she is actually blocking him from seeing his family though; we know that he came to see his dad when his dad was ill, and we know that he is coming over again in May," Griffiths explained.