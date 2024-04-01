OK Magazine
Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet Missed Out on a 'Chance to Get to Know' Cousins Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis

Source: NETFLIX, MEGA
By:

Apr. 1 2024, Published 12:47 p.m. ET

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are raising their two kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, in Montecito, Calif., and royal experts think the two tots are growing up without knowing their U.K. cousins.

Source: NETFLIX

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are raising their kids in the U.S.

An insider told an outlet Lilibet and Archie missed a chance "to get to know" the Kate Middleton and Prince William's youngsters during the holiday weekend.

“The royal family traditionally meet on Easter Sunday at Windsor for a service in St George's Chapel, followed by a brief walkabout and then a very traditional lunch of roast lamb," royal expert Tom Quinn told an outlet.

“Harry wants to spend more time in the U.K. and bring the children over to be with [Charles] and their cousins, but he will have to prove himself first," he added.

Source: MEGA

Princess Charlotte, Prince George and Prince Louis are growing up in the royal fold.

“But what's really going to upset Harry this year is that his children will miss out on the Easter egg hunt that takes place afterwards," Quinn stated.

“And of course, it would've given Archie and Lillibet a chance to get to know George, Charlotte and Louis," he explained. "The family rift is going to prevent this, and Harry will feel it keenly."

Source: MEGA

Prince Archie was born in the U.K.

OK! previously reported Quinn shared Harry and King Charles will reunite in May for a short appointment.

“It won’t be quite so difficult for Harry to see his father, although that relationship is also fraught with pain and a sense of grievance. But Charles knows Harry had a difficult childhood for which he, Charles, was partly responsible and so he is more forgiving than William," Quinn told an outlet.

"That said, the meeting between Harry and his father King Charles will be short and formal, simply because any difficult conversations could lead to complaints being widely broadcast when Harry gets back to the States," he continued.

MORE ON:
Prince Harry
Source: NETFLIX

Princess Lilibet was born in Santa Barbara, Calif.

During a Good Morning America appearance, the Archewell co-founder discussed seeing Charles after he was diagnosed with cancer.

"I jumped on a plane and went to go see him as soon as I could," Harry stated. "Look, I love my family. The fact that I was able to get on a plane and go and see him and spend any time with him, I’m grateful for that."

"I’ve got other trips planned that will take me through the U.K., or back to the U.K., and so I’ll stop in and see my family as much as I can," he concluded.

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It's gossip too good to wait for!

Harry is expected to see his dad later in the spring, but Quinn speculated he won't be stopping by William and Kate's home.

"Just as with the relationship with William, Harry‘s relationship with his father has been badly damaged by the publication of Spare and Harry and Meghan's various interviews – both William and Charles are always going to worry that they can’t say anything privately and off the record to Harry without the real risk that he will go public on anything and everything," Quinn added.

Quinn spoke to The Daily Mirror.

OK! Logo

