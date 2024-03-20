Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Photographer Claims Archie's Christening Pictures Were Not 'Digitally Enhanced' Amid Royal Photoshop Scandals
The royal family sparked backlash after several famous photographs were revealed to be heavily edited to depict family moments that may not have actually taken place.
Earlier this week, Getty Images released a report that Prince Archie's christening portrait — which featured Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton, Prince William, King Charles III, Queen Camilla and Doria Ragland — had also been "digitally enhanced."
As rumors continue to swirl, photographer Chris Allerton, who took the 2019 snapshot, called the allegations a "load of cobblers."
"The image in question had an editor’s note placed on it while under review, and that note has now been removed," a spokesperson told an outlet on Wednesday, March 20.
This comes after Getty Images revealed an image of the late Queen Elizabeth II surrounded by all of her grandchildren had also been heavily photoshopped to paste in certain family members who had not been present.
Critics flooded social media to slam the royals for releasing pictures that were seemingly misleading. One user wrote, "Do we need to go back through older photos also? Have they been trying to hide something?" and another quipped, "So all you found out is that Kate isn’t good at photoshop."
The controversy began after the Princess of Wales disappeared from the public eye following an unspecified abdominal surgery. She was allegedly spotted out and about several times, but rumors swirled that the royal family was using body doubles to hide the truth about Kate's health.
The rumors only intensified after Kate released a bizarrely photoshopped image of her and her children on Mother's Day. The mother-of-three later admitted to editing it herself.
"Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing," she explained. "I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused. I hope everyone celebrating had a very happy Mother's Day."
However, political commentator Piers Morgan also questioned the snapshot, wondering when it was taken and just how much it had been altered to make it appear that all was well.
"Why is Princess Catherine, who is recovering from abdominal surgery, spending time hunched over photoshop, making amateur edits of official portraits when they literally have servants to do that," he said. "Most baffling of all, why not edit in the missing wedding ring?"
Allerton spoke with Page Six about Archie's christening photo.