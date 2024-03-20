Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Photographer Claims Archie's Christening Pictures Were Not 'Digitally Enhanced' Amid Royal Photoshop Scandals

However, political commentator Piers Morgan also questioned the snapshot, wondering when it was taken and just how much it had been altered to make it appear that all was well.

"Why is Princess Catherine, who is recovering from abdominal surgery, spending time hunched over photoshop, making amateur edits of official portraits when they literally have servants to do that," he said. "Most baffling of all, why not edit in the missing wedding ring?"

