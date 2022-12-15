Meghan Markle Reveals She 'Reconnected' With Niece Ashleigh Hale After She Wasn't Allowed To Attend Royal Wedding
After Ashleigh Hale wasn't allowed to attend Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's 2018 wedding, she wasn't a big part of the former actress' life — but now that she's moved back to the U.S., the two are back on track.
"I texted her, and she was immediately just happy to be reconnected," the 41-year-old said in the Thursday, December 15, episodes of Harry & Meghan.
The camera then panned to Hale, who was seen playing with Harry and Meghan's son, Archie, 3.
"I missed so much of Archie's life, but I don't necessarily feel like it," she said. "We immediately kind of had this bond. To just experience them growing up and feeling like I am in their life for that has been really good.
Meghan added, "A part of what is beautiful here is the freedom to have family moments in the world."
As OK! previously reported, Hale, whose was adopted by Meghan's half-sister, Samantha Markle, isn't on good terms with her mom.
"After the news first broke Samatha pretty quickly began expressing a lot of angry words about Meg towards me," Hale said. "What was communicated to me was maybe some resentment, and it felt like no matter what I said, you know, her perspective didn't change and seemed to get angrier and bigger, and we stopped talking. Some people you just can't reason with."
In the first three episodes of the Netflix docuseries, Hale revealed how they formed a tight bond.
“It started out with these long emails back and forth to each other and then texts and calls,” she began. “After awhile, I think we were talking on some level several days a week.”
The two even went on vacation together. "We walked around, we would listen to some good live music, ate way too much food and had way too many drinks. It was just the two of us, which was really special. I think she takes on a lot of roles for me — there is a sister element, she's maternal, she is a best friend, she is kind of all the things," Hale added.