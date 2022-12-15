Meghan Markle Reveals She 'Reconnected' With Niece Ashleigh Hale After She Wasn't Allowed To Attend Royal Wedding

In the first three episodes of the Netflix docuseries, Hale revealed how they formed a tight bond.

“It started out with these long emails back and forth to each other and then texts and calls,” she began. “After awhile, I think we were talking on some level several days a week.”

The two even went on vacation together. "We walked around, we would listen to some good live music, ate way too much food and had way too many drinks. It was just the two of us, which was really special. I think she takes on a lot of roles for me — there is a sister element, she's maternal, she is a best friend, she is kind of all the things," Hale added.