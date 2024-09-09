Meghan Markle Says Living in California Brings Her 'Joy' as Rumors Spread That Prince Harry Is 'Homesick'
Meghan Markle gushed over her life on the West Coast as rumors run rampant that Prince Harry wants to return to the U.K.
On Saturday, September 7, Meghan spoke at a special event for Oprah Winfrey's Godmothers bookstore in Summerland, Calif.
"I'm looking at this time as my chapter of joy," Meghan told the crowd.
"The more you are able to look at your life and really, truly recognize and be able to be grateful for your life — you have to be grateful for all aspects of it. My intentionality is to enjoy this chapter and be able to love through every piece of this as best we can," the Duchess of Sussex continued.
Body language expert Judi James noticed the mom-of-two's mannerisms while at the event.
"Not many royals have been on the same speaking event as a psychic medium but being described as 'light-filled' clearly suits Meghan as her body language here suggests she is very comfortable meeting up with her old friend Oprah at this book club event," James told an outlet referring to attendee Laura Lynne Jackson.
While at the gathering, Meghan's mannerisms reminded James of Harry.
"Her hugs look as gracious and fulsome as ever and, holding the mic up to speak she seems to have performed a light-filled, beaming smile that looks copied from Harry's body language repertoire, with a rather smug, fun look that he often adopts when he is relaxed and even joking with his audience," James noted.
There have been whispers of Harry feeling "homesick," but an insider claimed the Duke of Sussex is embracing his new normal in California.
“Harry and Meghan see Montecito as their home now and couldn't imagine sending Archie away to school," the source told a publication. “They are very hands-on parents and can think of nothing worse than to send him over to the U.K. when the rest of the family will remain in the United States.”
OK! previously reported a separate source alleged Harry was torn between spending time on the West Coast and in his native nation.
“Harry is feeling more and more isolated in California, which is why he has been reconnecting with old friends back home,” a source told an outlet.
Despite the insider's assertion, an additional insider told The Telegraph Harry has "no intention" of returning to the royal fold.
Meghan hasn't gone to a royal gathering since 2022, and Harry admitted that he has security concerns about the U.K. are preventing him from bringing his brood to the region.
“It’s still dangerous, and all it takes is one lone actor, one person who reads this stuff to act on what they have read,” Harry said in the Tabloids on Trial documentary. “And whether it’s a knife or acid, whatever it is, and these are things that are of genuine concern for me. It’s one of the reasons why I won’t bring my wife back to this country.”
James spoke to The Mirror.
Insiders spoke to The Express.
Fox reported on Harry being homesick.