Prince Harry Caught 'Slipping Back' While Meghan Markle Thrived in the Spotlight During NYC Event

Meghan and Harry were seen in New York City on Tuesday, October 10, for the Archewell Foundation Parents' Summit, and the Duchess of Sussex looked radiant in white while speaking to attendees. Body language expert Judi James noticed the difference in the Sussexes' behavior.

"At the event in New York his entire pose and physicality made him look uncomfortable," James explained in an interview. "He sat in an awkward position and he didn’t ‘take control’ of his seat, which means adopting a pose that retains a sense of dignity and elegance whatever chair you’ve been given."

"When he spoke he also rubbed his hand along his thigh, up and down, several times," James noted. "The odd self-comfort gesture can be understandably subconscious but this was repeated to a point that he must have been aware what he was doing."