Prince Harry Feels 'Isolated' and 'Adrift' as Meghan Markle Pursues New Business Opportunities After Netflix Show Cancelation
March 11 2026, Published 1:36 p.m. ET
Prince Harry is apparently feeling some type of way as Meghan Markle goes on to pursue new business ventures.
The Duke of Sussex, 41, is “adrift and isolated" as the Suits star, 44, "chases new pursuits," a source told The Wall Street Journal in a profile published on March 11.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex Moved to the U.S. in 2020
Meghan and Harry moved to Montecito, Calif., in 2020 after deciding to take a step back as senior members of the royal family.
The Spare author reportedly “passes the time in his sleepy new hometown" and has a “longer-term goal” of launching his own business soon.
One new business endeavor that Meghan might undertake is writing her own memoirs; however, she “loathes weighing in on any topic that might invite the slightest controversy.”
Netflix Canceled Meghan Markle's TV Show After 2 Seasons
Netflix recently cut ties with the As Ever founder and canceled her With Love, Meghan docuseries after just two seasons.
“Her show did not go on so it did not make sense to continue the partnership,” a source recently told Page Six.
“We have experienced meaningful and rapid growth and As Ever is now ready to stand on its own,” a spokesperson for the brand said. “We have an exciting year ahead and can’t wait to share more.”
Still, the company “is grateful for Netflix’s partnership through launch and our first year.”
As Ever was launched by Meghan in April 2025 and features an array of lifestyle and household products, such as jams and teas.
Her Netflix show showcased many of her items and saw her cooking up dishes with her friends and family.
Prince Harry Has Been Feeling Restless Ever Since He Left the U.K.
As for Harry, he's allegedly been feeling restless ever since he moved to the United States, as he spends most of his time at home with kids, Prince Archie, 6, and Princess Lilibet, 4.
“Harry’s not really doing anything in America,” a different insider told Page Six in January. “It seems he is still very wrapped up in the past. There have been rumors that Harry is starting a business, but he and Meghan don’t have the best track record."
He and the former actress are also “on different paths” when it comes to their professional goals. “He’s really great at service — look at the success of his Invictus charity. He really should just stick with that," they continued.