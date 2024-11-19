Meghan Markle's Sister Savagely Brands Prince Harry the 'Duke of Wails' in Lawsuit

Meghan Markle ' s half-sister, Samantha Markle , sued the Duchess of Sussex for defamation, but legal documents revealed Samantha's team confused Prince Harry for Prince William .

"To most of us, Americans, we couldn't give a tinker's d--- as to whether that prince is the Duke of Wales, the Duke of Sussex, or the Duke of Earl," Samantha's lawyer, Peter Ticktin, told an outlet in defense of the discrepancy.

Court papers showed the team referred to Harry as the Duke of Wales — which is William's dukedom.

"In fact, I wish I could say it was simply a spelling mistake when he should have been the Duke of Wails," Ticktin savagely added.