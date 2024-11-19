Meghan Markle's Sister Savagely Brands Prince Harry the 'Duke of Wails' in Lawsuit
Meghan Markle's half-sister, Samantha Markle, sued the Duchess of Sussex for defamation, but legal documents revealed Samantha's team confused Prince Harry for Prince William.
"To most of us, Americans, we couldn't give a tinker's d--- as to whether that prince is the Duke of Wales, the Duke of Sussex, or the Duke of Earl," Samantha's lawyer, Peter Ticktin, told an outlet in defense of the discrepancy.
Court papers showed the team referred to Harry as the Duke of Wales — which is William's dukedom.
"In fact, I wish I could say it was simply a spelling mistake when he should have been the Duke of Wails," Ticktin savagely added.
Ticktin later discussed Harry's public disdain for the media.
"In all seriousness, we have a guy here in the United States who believes our 1st Amendment is 'Bonkers' meaning crazy, while he is one of 16 governors of a group called the Aspen Institute (the Ministry of Truth) who decide which statements on our internet should be deleted as misinformation," the professional noted.
"So, this foreigner, if we ever gave out titles in America, should be known as the Minister of Fiction," Ticktin said. "This Duke is here as our guest, and his goal seems to be to control our speech."
As Meghan deals with Samantha's public complaints, Harry might have to go up against Donald Trump and his public threat to "take action" against the royal. OK! previously reported Trump's current plan to carry out mass deportations could impact Harry, as he admitted to abusing illegal substances in Spare.
"President Trump is someone who is firmly dedicated to ensuring the security of America's borders and the full enforcement of American immigration law," the Heritage Foundation's Niles Gardiner told GB News.
"With all the revelations about drug use by Harry in his own book, Spare, his immigration records should be fully reviewed and open to the U.S. public for scrutiny," the political commentator added.
The Heritage Foundation fought with Homeland Security to publicize Harry's visa application, but the case was thrown down by Joe Biden's administration.
"So I'm very hopeful that we will see the release of Harry's records by the next U.S. administration," Gardiner shared. "The American people should be able to judge for themselves what Harry actually put on his application and whether he was honest and truthful."
"And if he was not honest and truthful in his application, that would be a criminal offense and he would be removed from the country. It's as simple as that," he added.
Trump has been vocal about his disapproval of the Sussexes, but attorney Michael Wildes hinted at the real estate tycoon allowing Harry to stay in the U.S. due to his ties to King Charles.
"He may just pardon the Prince from any domestic crimes," Wildes told a publication. "I've worked with Mr. Trump personally on very delicate matters in the past relating to immigration and he literally has a Trump card in these matters."
Meghan branded Trump as "divisive" in 2016, and some royal commentators think the couple is worried the Republican will seek revenge against the couple.
“It seems like divine justice or karma that the fortunes of the Sussex bosses have taken such a turn," commentator Lee Cohen told GB News. “Over the past year, bad behavior and bad judgments have been catching up with them."
“Now, with Donald Trump’s historic landslide last week, I imagine there have been some sleepless nights in Montecito," Cohen added.
Ticktin spoke to Newsweek.