Prince Harry 'Branching Out' From Meghan Markle Professionally After His Successful Solo Trips
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are expected to turn away from their "power couple" brand after months of struggling in Hollywood, but experts wonder what is next for the Sussexes' careers.
"The various engagements he has undertaken are for a whole variety of charities, on his own, and I think they've all gone extremely well," royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams told GB News.
"He came to Britain for the WellChild Awards, where he interacted with the seriously ill children so beautifully, as we remember that Harry used to. And of course, we know his commitment to Sentebale, in southern Africa," Fitzwilliams added.
Harry has been spending several weeks traveling to New York, London and Lesotho for various charity events, while Meghan continues to build her lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard.
"I'm watching with great interest to see whether this will mean that he branches out," Fitzwilliams shared. "It has been said in The Hollywood Reporter that he's well-meaning, but it says that both of them, they don't make up their mind very clearly."
"Well, let's see what mind they make up regarding future activities — we will have to wait and see," he continued.
OK! previously reported a source claimed the Sussexes will have "crunch talks" about their next steps once Harry returns from South Africa.
“Harry is due back in California this week, and a debrief is expected following his travels," a source told an outlet. “There’s a lot to discuss so the team has been summoned for a meeting toward the end of the week."
“The success of Harry’s solo endeavors has shown that a new strategy might be needed," they added.
Harry was applauded for his time in Lesotho, as it brought attention to his HIV/AIDS organization Sentebale.
“It would have been the classic thing for Meghan to be meeting with the children," royal commentator Charlotte Griffiths told GB News.
“It’s amazing she wasn’t there. But I think it’s very deliberate," she noted. "I think Harry is trying to remind us all that he started this incredible children’s charity in Africa for children who were born with AIDS."
Before Harry publicly left the royal fold, the duke was known for his time in the military.
“He wants to remind us that was who he was before Megxit, before the drama," Griffiths shared. "I think leaving Meghan out of it is possibly something they have decided together, because they don’t want the king of hysteria that happens when they’re together."
“Harry really wants to remind people, ‘This was me before, I was a good guy and I was really food with children,'" she noted.
An insider claimed the Duke of Sussex is hoping to establish himself as a global humanitarian.
“This definitely feels like he is upping his game to cement his position as a serious player on the international stage,” an anonymous source told an outlet. “He’s always been desperate to be taken seriously and people I know say his fall from grace will really have got to him.”