Gwyneth Paltrow and Other A-Listers Avoided Taking Pictures With Meghan Markle at Lavish Hamptons Gathering: Report
Meghan Markle was spotted at the G9 Summit on Friday, July 26, but some A-listers failed to make their relationship Instagram official with the ex-royal following the lavish event.
According to NewsNation's Paula Froelich, Gwyneth Paltrow, Reese Witherspoon and Diane Sawyer chose not to snap a photo with the former actress.
“They know that if they are in a picture with [Meghan] it is a tacit approval of her that she can use to promote herself,” one insider told the outlet.
“Meghan can show up at events where they are at, move into their neighborhood…but they are not friends," the source claimed.
Although Meghan wasn't photographed with the Oscar winner, she was seen with long-time friend Misha Nonoo and beauty mogul Bobbi Brown. OK! previously reported Meghan traveled to the event with IT Cosmetics co-founder Jamie Kern Lima on a private jet from Santa Barbara, Calif., to New York.
The G9 Summit, which was hosted by broker Amy Griffin, was created to unite women interested in entrepreneurship. Meghan's attendance follows the anticipation for her to release her latest endeavor, American Riviera Orchard.
Since announcing American Riviera Orchard, Meghan has been spotted at networking events, including venture capital firm Greycroft's exclusive May gathering in California. Despite American Riviera Orchard not being available for purchase, the mom-of-two is happy about the business building a following on social media.
"The rollout for American Riviera Orchard is already off to a strong start. The website has over 100,000 who have signed up to hear about the first products launched,” a source told an outlet. “Meghan is very pleased with the early interest it has gained.”
“[She] is so excited to see how people enjoy her products and use them in their everyday lives,” the insider added.
Before American Riviera Orchard launched its Instagram account, sources believe the Duchess of Sussex would pull inspiration from Paltrow's Goop.
"From what I understand, I think Meghan will take on Martha Stewart, Gwyneth Paltrow and Ina Garten and play them at their own game," an industry insider told an outlet.
"This would not surprise me," a Hollywood source shared, adding that “she would have to be relatable and natural, the way Drew Barrymore is, it can’t feel contrived or like she’s acting.”
Former Snapchat executive Rachel Richardson alluded to Meghan's desire to live a private life impacting how her brand will be perceived.
“The reason Martha, Joanna [Gaines] and Gwyneth have crushed it is because they’ve let viewers into their most private spaces and shared their biggest secrets,” she explained.
“Authenticity is key in the lifestyle arena and those that succeed tend to be willing to share their whole lives," the professional added. "Think about it — what do we not know about Gwyneth Paltrow?”
In 2023, Omid Sobie revealed Meghan was working on “something more accessible, something rooted in her love of details, curating, hosting, life’s simple pleasures, and family" instead of relaunching her defunct blog,The Tig.
“I’m not being deliberately mysterious," he shared in an interview. "My mind always goes to [Gwyneth Paltrow’s lifestyle business] Goop, but when I suggested that to someone with some knowledge they said, ‘Oh, no, this isn’t going to be about selling products.’ So who knows? The next Martha Stewart?”