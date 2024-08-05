Gwyneth Paltrow and Other A-Listers Avoided Taking Pictures With Meghan Markle at Lavish Hamptons Gathering: Report

According to NewsNation's Paula Froelich, Gwyneth Paltrow, Reese Witherspoon and Diane Sawyer chose not to snap a photo with the former actress.

“They know that if they are in a picture with [Meghan] it is a tacit approval of her that she can use to promote herself,” one insider told the outlet.

“Meghan can show up at events where they are at, move into their neighborhood…but they are not friends," the source claimed.