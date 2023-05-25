Meghan Markle Slammed by 'Deal or No Deal' Executive for Claiming She Was 'Reduced to a Bimbo'
The Deal or No Deal staff did not appreciate Meghan Markle's criticism of the show!
Lucas Green, chief content officer for Banijay, which is relaunching the iconic game show, had a candid response to the Duchess' negative remarks.
"We are constantly evolving the format so that it isn't the same show it was 15+ years ago," the executive shared. "A lot of work goes into modernizing our formats to ensure they represent our values as a company and wider society."
Prior to Green's remarks, the former senior royal shared her experience on the game show last year during an episode of her podcast "Archetypes."
At the time, the mom-of-two claimed she was "reduced to a bimbo," while participating as a suit case model for the program.
"I ended up quitting the show. I was so much more than what was being objectified on the stage," she explained.
"I didn't like feeling forced to be all looks and little substance, and that's how it felt for me at the time; being reduced to this specific archetype: the word 'bimbo,'" she continued while talking to socialite Paris Hilton. "It was solely about beauty and not necessarily about brains."
"I was grateful for the job, but not about how it made me feel, which was not smart. By the way, I was surrounded by smart women … but that wasn't the focus," she concluded.
However shortly after her comments, former "briefcase girl" Claudia Jordan defender her time on the series.
"For clarity — yes getting a MODELING GIG on a game show isn't necessarily about your intellect," The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum shared.
"BUT every show the executive producers picked 5 models with the most outgoing and fun personalities to place mics on who they KNEW would engage with the contestants," Jordan added.
She then claimed the program "NEVER" treated its models as bimbos.
"We got so many opportunities because of that show, Fremantle and @nbc. That's the kind of opportunity that IS what you make it," she continued. "If you just show up and don't engage — then you'll check and not get much out of it — but if you show up and seize your moments … then there's no limits to what you can do with the opportunity."
