Prince William's Friend Pokes Fun at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Car Chase Story by Quoting Queen Elizabeth II
Not a single member of the monarchy has publicly spoken out about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's "near catastrophic car chase," but that hasn't stopped their friends from spilling what the royals likely think of the drama.
In a new interview, an alleged pal of Prince William's commented on the situation, first noting the Sussexes' May 16 outing in NYC seems to go against their request for privacy.
"I thought they were leaving the royal family for a quieter life. If flashbulbs give Harry flashbacks, I don’t understand why he is going to award ceremonies," the insider told a news outlet of the incident, also referring to the dad-of-two's claims that being hounded by paparazzi reminds him of his mother Princess Diana's death.
When questioned on whether they believe the Prince of Wales would defend his estranged brother in this situation, the insider replied, "William and Catherine have put up with s*** like this in the past. Everyone understands his anger at the photographers, but making hysterical statements doesn’t help matters, especially when, as [Queen Elizabeth II] might have said, recollections may vary."
The late matriarch uttered those words after Harry and Meghan claimed someone in the royal family made comments about the color of their son Archie's skin.
- Prince William and Prince Harry's Bitter Feud Could Last for Decades, Pal Reveals
- King Charles III Strikes a Pose Alongside Heirs Prince William and Prince George In Latest Coronation Portrait
- Royal Family Left 'Wondering Why' Prince Harry 'Bothered' Attending King Charles III's Coronation, Spills Source
A friend of King Charles told the publication the new monarch would "completely understand Harry being upset at being pursued by the paparazzi" since "he knows how scary it can be."
However, "he has always tried to get Harry to understand that complaining about photographers or the media is pointless. It just makes it all worse."
As OK! reported, a spokesman for Harry and Meghan claimed they were involved in a "relentless pursuit, lasting over two hours, resulted in multiple near collisions involving other drivers on the road, pedestrians and two NYPD officers."
However, the NYPD released a statement insisting that even though photographers "made their transport challenging ... the Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrived at their destination and there were no reported collisions, summonses, injuries, or arrests in regard."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
The man behind the wheel of the Sussexes' taxi, Sukhcharn "Sonny" Singh, recalled a similar scenario, admitting that though the pair did seem "nervous," he never felt like anyone was in danger.
"I don't think that's true, I think that's all exaggerated and stuff like that," he told BBC. "Don't read too much into that."
Daily Beast talked to the royal family's pals.