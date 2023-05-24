Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Devastated Over Brutal Reactions to NYC Car Chase, Spills Source: It's 'So Hurtful'

As if Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's "near catastrophic car chase" with paparazzi through the New York City streets wasn't challenging enough to deal with, the couple is now on the receiving end of backlash for their recollection of the events.

An insider revealed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been "shocked" by the response to their frightening experience that took place on Tuesday night, May 16, when "a ring of highly aggressive paparazzi" followed them after leaving the 2023 Women of Vision Awards.