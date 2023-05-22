Prince Harry's Rep Addresses Claim He Sometimes Stays at L.A. Resort to 'Escape' Meghan Markle
Setting the record straight.
Prince Harry's rep denied a report that claimed the Duke of Sussex rents out a room at the San Vicente Bungalows whenever he needs to get away from wife Meghan Markle.
"This is not true," the spokesman told an outlet after the rumors surfaced last week amid buzz the two were having marital issues.
The original article insisted the dad-of-two referred to his room at the exclusive Los Angeles property as his "escape place." The locale has a serious privacy policy, as guests — including a slew of celebs — are allegedly not allowed to take photos once inside.
The allegations were made around the same time as the couple's five-year wedding anniversary on May 18, which they didn't mark publicly — a snub that has some believing there is trouble in paradise.
On a recent episode of GB News, British journalist Celia Walden said the pair's schedules may to be blame for their rumored rough patch.
"There are already whispers of the idea that Harry and her seem to be breaking apart from each other in terms of their agendas slightly. They are both sort of leading slightly separate lives in terms of their public duties at the moment," she explained. "And I suppose that is tricky for her because she needs the whole couple thing to be front and centre."
Nonetheless, the two put on a united front when they were in NYC for the May 16 Women of Vision Awards — however, their night didn't go so smoothly, as their rep said they were involved in a "near catastrophic car chase" after leaving the venue.
According to their spokesman, "this relentless pursuit, lasting over two hours, resulted in multiple near collisions involving other drivers on the road, pedestrians and two NYPD officers."
The NYPD confirmed "numerous photographers ... made their transport challenging," but insisted "the Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrived at their destination and there were no reported collisions, summonses, injuries, or arrests in regard."
Even the parents-of-two's taxi driver, Sukhcharn "Sonny" Singh, admitted to an outlet that the reports were being "exaggerated," though he noted the pair were "nervous" throughout the stressful ride.
Page Six obtained Harry's rep's denial, while The Sun reported on his alleged "escape palace."