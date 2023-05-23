Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Rep Responds to Claims That 'Near Catastrophic Car Chase' in NYC Was PR Stunt
One week after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's spokesman revealed the couple was involved in a "near catastrophic car chase" during their visit to Manhattan, their rep is speaking out once more in response to those who cast doubt on the incident.
"Respectfully, considering the duke's family history, one would have to think nothing of the couple or anybody associated with them to believe this was any sort of P.R. stunt. Quite frankly, I think that's abhorrent," the rep told an outlet, referencing how the Spare author's mother, Princess Diana, died in a car wreck while her vehicle was being hounded by photographers in 1997.
As OK! reported, Harry and Meghan got into a taxi after leaving the Ziegfeld Ballroom on Tuesday, May 16, when the chaos ensued. According to their rep, "this relentless pursuit, lasting over two hours, resulted in multiple near collisions involving other drivers on the road, pedestrians and two NYPD officers."
However, the police released a statement the next day and claimed things were being blown out of proportion.
"There were numerous photographers that made their transport challenging," the NYPD said. "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrived at their destination and there were no reported collisions, summonses, injuries, or arrests in regard."
The couple's taxi driver, Sukhcharn "Sonny" Singh, gave his version of events in a subsequent interview with the BBC.
Talking about the paparazzi, Singh explained, "They were behind us. I mean, they stayed on top of us, that was pretty much it, it was nothing more. They kept their distance."
Nonetheless, he admitted the Sussexes "looked nervous. I think they were being chased the whole day or something. They were pretty nervous, but the security guard, he was on it."
Overall, the driver insisted he never felt as if anyone's life was in danger.
"I don't think that's true, I think that's all exaggerated and stuff like that. Don't read too much into that," he shared of the dramatic reports. "New York City's the safest place to be. There's police stations, cops on every corner, there's no reason to be afraid in New York."
