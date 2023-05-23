Megyn Kelly Insists Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Represent 'the Opposite' of 'American Values'

Kelly turned to the pair's recent ordeal in Manhattan, when their rep claimed they were involved in a "near catastrophic car chase" at the hands of paparazzi. However, NYPD downplayed the incident, and even the duo's taxi driver admitted reports over the scenario were "exaggerated."

Days later, the Sussexes issued a statement and demanded the photo agency involved hand over the video and pictures they took — though the brand refused to comply.