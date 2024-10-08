Meghan Markle's Ex-Friend Awkwardly Avoids Her at the Children's Hospital Los Angeles 2024 Gala
Meghan Markle attended the Children's Hospital Los Angeles 2024 Gala on Saturday, October 5, but the Duchess of Sussex managed to avoid her ex-friend Lizzie Cundy during the gathering.
“Lizzie was relieved Meghan left the gala early, avoiding what could have been a very icy reunion," a source revealed. "She’s been very open about how Meghan ghosted her after meeting Harry and was hurt by the sudden cut-off."
"It would have been incredibly awkward, given Lizzie didn’t even get an invite to the wedding," Cundy added.
Cundy and the Duchess of Sussex were pals, but Cundy claimed the former actress abruptly ended their relationship once she came into the royal family.
OK! previously reported Cundy complained about Meghan and Prince Harry's decision to complain about royal life.
"In light of the recent cartoons mocking Meghan and Harry, King Charles needs to intervene and stop her memoirs," Cundy told an outlet. "Enough now of their moaning and whinging, all they do is backstab and make a career out of complaining."
"It's so bad now that we're a laughing stock across the pond making cartoon features of the couple – it's time for this to stop," she added.
Although Meghan and Cundy didn't reconcile on the red carpet, the event was seen as the Duchess of Sussex entering a new stage of her post-royal career.
"Meghan's ultimate aim seems to be to make herself relevant and to transform herself into American royalty who is admired and powerful, independent of her husband," psychotherapist Dr. Robi Ludwig told an outlet. "Whether this will be successful remains to be seen, as the public has not always been receptive to many aspects of her character and personality."
"Wearing red is a powerful, boss lady color," Ludwig shared. "It says, ‘I’m here, I’m not hiding, and I’m ready to assume my position of power.’ Wearing red often symbolizes attraction, confidence and empowerment."
The Duchess of Sussex sported a red gown on the carpet, and the ensemble reminded Ludwig of Meghan's years on Suits.
"The ‘red dress effect’ studies found that red enhances the male gaze and encourages men to find women wearing red more appealing. In fashion, red is also considered a power color that represents strength and determination," Ludwig explained.
"The hair is a throwback to her Hollywood actress days," she noted. "It’s all in sync with Meghan taking control of her life and doing things her way again."
The Sussexes are rumored to be separating their professional brands after struggling to find success in Hollywood.
"Meghan Markle seems to be constantly strategizing to achieve more — more fame, more power, more popularity, and more wealth," Ludwig explained. "Her goal appears to be establishing herself as a global brand, aiming to be the most famous and influential woman in the room."
"However, she may have realized that being high-profile comes with its challenges," she shared. "Fame can be a double-edged sword; while it can attract admiration, it can also invite criticism and disdain. The unconditional adoration she may have hoped for is not a given."
