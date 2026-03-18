Meghan Markle's Netflix Feud Explodes: Prince Harry and Wife Slam Claims Streamer Was Caught Off Guard by 'Spare' and Bombshell Oprah Winfrey Interview

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Ever since Meghan Markle and Prince Harry left the royal family in 2020 and headed to California, they tried their hand at a plethora of projects with Netflix. The couple released two bombshell ventures — an in-depth interview with Oprah Winfrey and Harry's jaw-dropping memoir Spare. However, a new report claimed that the streaming platform was taken by surprise with both tell-all events.

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Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Partnered With Netflix on Their 2022 Docuseries

Source: MEGA 'Harry & Meghan' released their eponymous Netflix doc shortly after they left the royal family.

Variety reported on March 17 the couple's 2022 Netflix doc Harry & Meghan was shot at the same time the Sussexes did their sit-down with Oprah, 72. Even though Meghan, 44, and Harry, 41, did not violate their $100 million production deal, Netflix was allegedly caught off guard by the apparent lack of communication between the three entities.

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Source: CBS Oprah Winfrey's interview with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex aired in 2021.

A source dished to Variety that Netflix was told about the TV chat shortly before CBS aired it on March 7, 2021. A Sussex rep told the outlet it is “categorically false” that Netflix was unaware of the interview with the media scion. “Netflix and Archewell had legal counsel involved to oversee the evolution of the deal, as is common practice for any deal changes in Hollywood," the spokesperson added.

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'Spare' Was Released in 2023

Source: MEGA 'Spare' dropped in January 2023.

Netflix then felt “blindsided” by Harry's memoir Spare when it was announced in 2021. The book was officially published in 2023 and was a deeply personal reflection of the army veteran's life as the second son of King Charles. But Meghan's rep disputed the allegation, calling it “categorically untrue” and explained there was communication with Netflix well in advance over the book's timing. One insider shared with People on March 18 how Netflix knew of Harry’s plans to write his memoir and his original contract allowed for publishing content separate from their partnership.

'With Love, Meghan' Was Canceled by Netflix After 2 Seasons

Source: Netflix 'With Love, Meghan' aired for two seasons on Netflix.