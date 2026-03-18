Meghan Markle's Netflix Feud Explodes: Prince Harry and Wife Slam Claims Streamer Was Caught Off Guard by 'Spare' and Bombshell Oprah Winfrey Interview
March 18 2026, Published 12:41 p.m. ET
Ever since Meghan Markle and Prince Harry left the royal family in 2020 and headed to California, they tried their hand at a plethora of projects with Netflix.
The couple released two bombshell ventures — an in-depth interview with Oprah Winfrey and Harry's jaw-dropping memoir Spare. However, a new report claimed that the streaming platform was taken by surprise with both tell-all events.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Partnered With Netflix on Their 2022 Docuseries
Variety reported on March 17 the couple's 2022 Netflix doc Harry & Meghan was shot at the same time the Sussexes did their sit-down with Oprah, 72.
Even though Meghan, 44, and Harry, 41, did not violate their $100 million production deal, Netflix was allegedly caught off guard by the apparent lack of communication between the three entities.
A source dished to Variety that Netflix was told about the TV chat shortly before CBS aired it on March 7, 2021.
A Sussex rep told the outlet it is “categorically false” that Netflix was unaware of the interview with the media scion.
“Netflix and Archewell had legal counsel involved to oversee the evolution of the deal, as is common practice for any deal changes in Hollywood," the spokesperson added.
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'Spare' Was Released in 2023
Netflix then felt “blindsided” by Harry's memoir Spare when it was announced in 2021. The book was officially published in 2023 and was a deeply personal reflection of the army veteran's life as the second son of King Charles.
But Meghan's rep disputed the allegation, calling it “categorically untrue” and explained there was communication with Netflix well in advance over the book's timing.
One insider shared with People on March 18 how Netflix knew of Harry’s plans to write his memoir and his original contract allowed for publishing content separate from their partnership.
'With Love, Meghan' Was Canceled by Netflix After 2 Seasons
The Suits star also allegedly wanted to cut several scenes from Harry & Meghan in an effort to not upset The Firm following Queen Elizabeth's death. The monarch died in September 2022 at the age of 96 after 70 years on the throne.
Earlier this month, Meghan's As Ever lifestyle brand and Netflix cut ties and opted to not renew her cooking show With Love, Meghan for Season 3.
"As Ever is grateful for Netflix’s partnership through launch and our first year. We have experienced meaningful and rapid growth, and As Ever is now ready to stand on its own. We have an exciting year ahead and can’t wait to share more," the streamer said in a statement.