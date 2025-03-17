Meghan Markle Needs to Stop Her 'Very Aggressive Victim' Campaign If She Wants to Be Successful, Insists Actress Justine Bateman

Despite the harsh title, the Family Ties alum, 59, surprisingly started out her blog by writing, "God bless Meghan Markle. Truly. I don’t think anyone really wishes her ill."

"There’s nothing wrong with having a cooking show, starting a podcast or two, or changing your name after you marry," Bateman continued. "The problem with Meghan Markle (and her husband, Harry) is that every opportunity they have explored or exploited over the past few years has been due to their very aggressive Victim Olympics campaign."