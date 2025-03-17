Meghan Markle Needs to Stop Her 'Very Aggressive Victim' Campaign If She Wants to Be Successful, Insists Actress Justine Bateman
Actress Justine Bateman has once again taken aim at Meghan Markle.
The star voiced her distaste for the Duchess of Sussex and her behavior in a Saturday, March 15, Substack post titled, "The Problem With Meghan Markle: It’s Not What She’s Doing, It’s the Victim Olympics Road She Took to Get There."
Despite the harsh title, the Family Ties alum, 59, surprisingly started out her blog by writing, "God bless Meghan Markle. Truly. I don’t think anyone really wishes her ill."
"There’s nothing wrong with having a cooking show, starting a podcast or two, or changing your name after you marry," Bateman continued. "The problem with Meghan Markle (and her husband, Harry) is that every opportunity they have explored or exploited over the past few years has been due to their very aggressive Victim Olympics campaign."
"And the difference between doing that two years ago and doing it now is immense," Bateman explained. "It’s 2025, and no one wants to see victims anymore. No one wants to watch someone playact at something they didn’t earn. No one wants to go along with another’s 'narrative' anymore."
The cooking show Bateman referred to is With Love, Meghan, which despite receiving poor reviews, was recently renewed by Netflix for a second season.
Not long after its debut, the Suits star, 43, also revealed she's launching the "Confessions of a Female Founder" podcast, which will focus on "amazing women who have turned dreams into realities, and scaled small ideas into massively successful businesses."
Many people were skeptical of the venture since her first podcast, "Archetypes," was canceled by Spotify after just a handful of episodes.
Bateman previously criticized Meghan months before her new projects launched, as she shamed Meghan and the Spare author, 40, when they were photographed at a volunteering event during the Los Angeles wildfires earlier this year.
"Meghan Markle and Harry are no better than ambulance chasers. What a repulsive 'photo op' they achieved," she tweeted at the time. "They are 'touring the damage?' Are they politicians now? They don't live here; they are tourists. Disaster Tourists."
Several other famous figures bashed the duo for giving back in front of the cameras as well.
"She stooped down and she picked up the lid of a plastic bin. And that's how I knew my girl was real, and I just want to thank Meghan for doing that. It's very helpful for her to stoop down and do that," joked Candace Owens, 35. "It's just such… nonsense. Nobody cares. Send money, send food, it's about what these people need."