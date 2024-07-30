Meghan Markle Was 'Surprised' by Kate Middleton and Prince William's 'Lavish' Estate

In a new biography, Robert Jobson claimed the former actress was shocked by the Wales' royal home after seeing Nottingham Cottage — a property Harry was "embarrassed" to show her.

"I am not saying Meghan was jealous, but she was surprised how lavishly Harry's brother was living compared to where they were living," Jobson wrote in Catherine, the Princess of Wales. "It was perhaps the beginning of all the tensions between the couples."

"Meghan understood, of course, that William was in the direct line of succession, but she felt that Harry, as a royal prince, deserved more than he had," he added.