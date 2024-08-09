Meghan Markle Was 'Taken Aback' at the 'Disparity' Between Prince William and Prince Harry, Thought Her Husband 'Deserved More Materially'

According to Robert Jobson, the Duchess of Sussex believed her husband "deserved more materially" than Prince William.

"When they went to have drinks at William and Catherine's palatial apartment, she was apparently 'taken aback' at the disparity between the brothers," Jobson wrote in Catherine, the Princess of Wales. "Meghan understood that William was above her husband in the royal pecking order as the heir to the throne, but she thought Harry was also a royal prince, so he deserved more materially,"

"She was piqued by the disparity," he added.