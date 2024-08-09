Meghan Markle Was 'Taken Aback' at the 'Disparity' Between Prince William and Prince Harry, Thought Her Husband 'Deserved More Materially'
Meghan Markle always wanted what's best for Prince Harry, as she believed he was entitled to a grander life than the monarchy was willing to offer.
According to Robert Jobson, the Duchess of Sussex believed her husband "deserved more materially" than Prince William.
"When they went to have drinks at William and Catherine's palatial apartment, she was apparently 'taken aback' at the disparity between the brothers," Jobson wrote in Catherine, the Princess of Wales. "Meghan understood that William was above her husband in the royal pecking order as the heir to the throne, but she thought Harry was also a royal prince, so he deserved more materially,"
"She was piqued by the disparity," he added.
In Spare, Harry admitted that he was ashamed of his former residence.
"I was excited to welcome Meg to my home, but also embarrassed," he explained. "Nott Cott was no palace."
OK! previously reported Queen Elizabeth's longtime friend Lady Glenconner noted that the Suits star wasn't prepared to join the royal family.
“I think the thing about Meghan was, she had no idea what was expected of her really,” Glenconner said on the “Rosebud with Gyles Brandreth” podcast in 2023.
“I think she just thought it was sort of like being another actress, you know," she added.
In Harry & Meghan, the mom-of-two discussed the culture shock she experienced while living in the U.K.
“I was a hugger and have always been a hugger. I didn’t realize that that was really jarring for a lot of Brits,” Meghan said when discussing her first time meeting the Waleses. “I guess I started to understand very quickly that the formality on the outside carried through on the inside.”
“There is a forward-facing way of being, and then you close the door and you are like, ‘Oh, great. We can relax now.’ But that formality carries over on both sides. And that was surprising to me,” she admitted.
During her 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey, Meghan credited her lack of knowledge to growing up in the U.S..
"I would say I went into it naively because I didn’t grow up knowing much about the royal family," Meghan said. "It wasn’t part of something that was part of [the] conversation at home."
"It wasn’t something that we followed. My mom even said to me a couple of months ago, ‘Did Diana ever do an interview?’ Now I can say. ‘Yes, a very famous one,' but my mom does know that," she added.