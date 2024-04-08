Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Are the 'Modern-Day' Duke of Windsor and Wallis Simpson
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are focused on establishing themselves in Hollywood, and The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's trajectory reminds royal experts of King Edward VIII and his American wife, Wallis Simpson.
According to royal author Alexander Larman, the Sussexes are the modern-day Duke and Duchess of Windsor.
"I think they are very, very lucky to find each other because they've made two people miserable rather than four," Larman told GB News. "Much of the same thing can be said about the Duke and Duchess of Windsor."
"I was looking at the American Riviera Orchard revelation the other day and I thought Wallis Simpson, who was obviously Meghan's spiritual forebear, would have done her own lifestyle brand — but with quite so crass a title? I don't think so," he continued.
In March, Meghan returned to Instagram to tease her latest endeavor, American Riviera Orchard, but royalist Angela Levin thinks the Duchess of Sussex will be ''onto a new project in six months."
Levin told GB News she thinks the mom-of-two is "trembling for more and more" opportunities.
OK! previously reported Tom Quinn predicted Harry has some reservations about the project.
"Harry thinks the new brand is a great idea because it’s Meghan’s idea – he’s still so loved up that she can do no wrong in his eyes," Quinn told an outlet. "But we have to remember that he grew up in a family that would’ve looked down on this kind of commercial enterprise, so there is a part of Harry that’s uncomfortable, which is why we are unlikely to see Harry personally baking cakes or demonstrating kitchen utensils."
- Meghan Markle's Invictus Games 'Takeover': 'People Don't Want' Duchess Ruining Sporting Even Celebration in May
- Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are Trying to 'Force Their Way Into The Firm' After Years of Complaining About Royal Life
- Meghan Markle Will Be 'Onto a New Project in 6 Months' After Launching Lifestyle Brand American Riviera Orchard
Although the business gained over 500,000 followers on Instagram, the Duchess of Sussex was criticized for publicizing the social media account on the same day as a ceremony honoring her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana.
"It’s really significant that Meghan‘s new American Riviera Orchard brand was launched on the same date as the Diana Awards – Meghan has always seen herself as Diana’s heir," Quinn said. "She sees herself as suffering because of the media, just as she feels Diana suffered, but on this side of the pond at least, there will be a huge amount of criticism that she is just trying to cash in on Diana’s legacy."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Aside from Meghan's lifestyle company, the Duchess of Sussex shared her podcast, "Archetypes," joined the Lemonada family after Spotify pulled the plug on it.
“I’m proud to now be able to share that I am joining the brilliant team at Lemonada to continue my love of podcasting,” Meghan said in a statement. “Being able to support a female-founded company with a roster of thought-provoking and highly entertaining podcasts is a fantastic way to kick off 2024."
"Our plan to re-release Archetypes so that more people can now have access to it, as well as launching a dynamic new podcast are well in the works," she noted. "I’m so eager to be able to share it soon, and am overjoyed to be joining the Lemonada family."
CEO Jessica Cordova Kramer was excited about the collaboration.
“We are beyond honored that Meghan has trusted us to help democratize access to "Archetypes," and that so many more people around the world will have access to the series soon," Kramer said in a statement.
"Meghan’s talent as host, creator and conversationalist is unparalleled and we are thrilled to co-create a new series with her that fosters her approach to creating art that matters,” she added.