Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Are the 'Modern-Day' Duke of Windsor and Wallis Simpson

According to royal author Alexander Larman, the Sussexes are the modern-day Duke and Duchess of Windsor.

"I think they are very, very lucky to find each other because they've made two people miserable rather than four," Larman told GB News. "Much of the same thing can be said about the Duke and Duchess of Windsor."

"I was looking at the American Riviera Orchard revelation the other day and I thought Wallis Simpson, who was obviously Meghan's spiritual forebear, would have done her own lifestyle brand — but with quite so crass a title? I don't think so," he continued.