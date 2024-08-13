'It Was Really Uncomfortable': Meghan Markle’s Tantrum Over Her Place Within the Royal Family Ruined Her Relationship With Kate Middleton

After leaving the royal fold, the Duchess of Sussex was accused of mistreating royal staffers, but she adamantly denied the assertion.

"It was almost as if in that one encounter, it encapsulated for Meghan the problem that she had, that she's a princess and she's number two," they continued.

"She was very successful, coming into this alien environment where people behave towards you according to where you are in the status of who becomes King or Queen next, that's just alien to her," the source noted. "The way it was described to me was, there were raised voices and foot-stamping."