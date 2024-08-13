'It Was Really Uncomfortable': Meghan Markle’s Tantrum Over Her Place Within the Royal Family Ruined Her Relationship With Kate Middleton
Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton struggled to connect during the Duchess of Sussex's time in the U.K., with a source claiming the two duchesses butted heads over etiquette.
"So when Harry and Will got together and sometimes Meghan and Kate as well, because there was this tension occasionally, famously Meghan slightly lost her temper with a member of Kate's staff in front of Kate," a source told an outlet.
"And it was that incident, that I was told by someone who was actually there, who said it was really uncomfortable because Meghan just lost it with this person," they continued.
After leaving the royal fold, the Duchess of Sussex was accused of mistreating royal staffers, but she adamantly denied the assertion.
"It was almost as if in that one encounter, it encapsulated for Meghan the problem that she had, that she's a princess and she's number two," they continued.
"She was very successful, coming into this alien environment where people behave towards you according to where you are in the status of who becomes King or Queen next, that's just alien to her," the source noted. "The way it was described to me was, there were raised voices and foot-stamping."
According to the insider, there was a power struggle between the royals.
"Meghan asked this person, I know who it was but I can't say because it will give away my source, who works for Kate who was basically asked to do something by Meghan and said, 'I'm really sorry I can't do that because I work for Kate,'" the insider stated.
"And Meghan really felt she had been slightly put in her place, because if you become a princess, you kind of assume that staff, when you ask them to do something, they are going to do it," they shared.
The altercation made the Princess of Wales uncomfortable.
"She (Kate) was horrified, she was really upset because she's very fond of this particular member of staff and she thought that Meghan almost bowling out this person was just completely unacceptable," the insider revealed.
The rumors surrounding the Sussexes' professionalism continue to follow them, as the pair's chief of staff, Josh Kettler, recently stepped down from his role after three months. OK! previously reported Kettler was hired on a "trial basis" and the decision was mutual.
"Josh Kettler is the guy who's meant to guide Prince Harry in particular through what was been described as the next phase of his life," Cameron Walker told GB News. "I have contacted their team in California and here in London and have been met with silence — but reports claim that he quit."
"He started just a week before Harry and Meghan went to Nigeria back in May, he also accompanied Prince Harry here in London for the Invictus Games 10th anniversary service at St Paul's Cathedral. But it's a huge distraction," Walker noted. "We do have an upcoming Colombia visit from the couple. And it begs the question, why is it he quit after just three months?"
Sources spoke to Daily Star.