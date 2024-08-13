Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Chief of Staff Shockingly Quit His Job After Just 3 Months

"Josh Kettler is the guy who's meant to guide Prince Harry in particular through what was been described as the next phase of his life," Cameron Walker told GB News. "I have contacted their team in California and here in London and have been met with silence — but reports claim that he quit."

"He started just a week before Harry and Meghan went to Nigeria back in May, he also accompanied Prince Harry here in London for the Invictus Games 10th anniversary service at St Paul's Cathedral. But it's a huge distraction," Walker noted. "We do have an upcoming Colombia visit from the couple. And it begs the question, why is it he quit after just three months?"