Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Chief of Staff Shockingly Quit His Job After Just 3 Months
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's chief of staff is the most recent employee to join what experts dubbed the "Sussex Survivors Club," as Josh Kettler stepped down after working for the couple for only three months.
"Josh Kettler is the guy who's meant to guide Prince Harry in particular through what was been described as the next phase of his life," Cameron Walker told GB News. "I have contacted their team in California and here in London and have been met with silence — but reports claim that he quit."
"He started just a week before Harry and Meghan went to Nigeria back in May, he also accompanied Prince Harry here in London for the Invictus Games 10th anniversary service at St Paul's Cathedral. But it's a huge distraction," Walker noted. "We do have an upcoming Colombia visit from the couple. And it begs the question, why is it he quit after just three months?"
According to a report, Kettler was hired on a "trial basis," and the decision to leave was "mutual." Though there are rumors about how Meghan and Harry have previously treated their staffers, Kettler's decision to leave was amicable.
In April, private secretary Samantha Cohen admitted that the partners had a high employee turnover during their time in the royal fold.
"It could simply be that by virtue of the fact that they are working for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, they are far more employable elsewhere and can get better offers, who can pay them more money because clearly having that on your CV gives you a lot of kudos," Walker stated.
"Or it could be something about perhaps the working with the characters of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex," the commentator added.
When the couple — who was invited to the South American nation by Vice President Francia Márquez to discuss the effects of cyberbullying — visit Colombia in the fall, all eyes will be on them and how they treat their staff.
"Everyone is harking back to what happens when Harry and Meghan left as working members of the royal family, and the fallout from various ex-members of Kensington Palace staff who have spoken to various papers about their time and their experience of working for Harry and Meghan," Walker stated.
"But it's a huge challenge for their remaining staff to try and put a lid on this ahead of their Colombia tour, which clearly they are going to want to be pushing forward the narrative," he added. "It's meant to be all happy and nice, and an unofficial royal tour shining a light on online security for children, which clearly it won't be because we're talking about an ex-staff member who's left a big shock."
OK! previously reported leaked email correspondence revealed staffers claimed they were "bullied out of the household," presumably by Meghan, who was then "targeting female members of staff."
One of these royal aides went on to say that the idea of coming into work with the former actress made her "feel sick."
But a spokesperson for Meghan shut down the assertion in 2021.
“Let's just call this what it is — a calculated smear campaign based on misleading and harmful misinformation,” a statement from the Sussexes’ spokesperson read. “We are disappointed to see this defamatory portrayal of the Duchess of Sussex given credibility by a media outlet. It's no coincidence that distorted several-year-old accusations aimed at undermining the duchess are being briefed to the British media shortly before she and the duke are due to speak openly and honestly about their experience of recent years.”
