Completely Inconsolable: Meghan Markle Sheds Tears At Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral

As OK! previously reported, the Suits star and her husband, Prince Harry, appeared to be royally snubbed as they were placed in the second row of the packed funeral while Prince William and Kate Middleton sat alongside King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla in the front pew.

Harry and Meghan, who were seen exchanging tense words during the event, were allegedly pushed to the side yet again, as they were "uninvited" to a state reception for world leaders, as the Sunday, September 18, gathering was exclusive to working members of the royal family.