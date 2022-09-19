Completely Inconsolable: Meghan Markle Sheds Tears At Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral
Meghan Markle was overcome with emotion during Queen Elizabeth II's funeral services. During the Monday, September 19, ceremony, the Duchess of Sussex was photographed crying as she paid her respects to Her Majesty the Queen one last time.
In photos from the day, the former actress, dressed in a wide-brimmed black hat paired with a shift dress and cape, used one of her glove-covered fingers to wipe away a single tear.
As OK! previously reported, the Suits star and her husband, Prince Harry, appeared to be royally snubbed as they were placed in the second row of the packed funeral while Prince William and Kate Middleton sat alongside King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla in the front pew.
Harry and Meghan, who were seen exchanging tense words during the event, were allegedly pushed to the side yet again, as they were "uninvited" to a state reception for world leaders, as the Sunday, September 18, gathering was exclusive to working members of the royal family.
As the family continues to mourn, the mom-of-two and her partner are reportedly less than thrilled over their children, Archie and Lilibet, not receiving Royal Highness status even though they were dubbed prince and princess following their grandfather's ascension the throne.
The married couple "have been left furious that Archie and Lilibet cannot take the title HRH," an insider explained. "That is the agreement — they can be prince and princess but not HRH because they are not working royals."
“Harry and Meghan were worried about the security issue and being prince and princess brings them the right to have certain levels of royal security,” a source noted. “There have been a lot of talks over the past week.”
“They have been insistent that Archie and Lilibet are prince and princess,” the insider close to the royals continued. "They have been relentless since the Queen died."