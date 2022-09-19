Sending A Message: Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Snubbed With Second Row Seating At Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral

Harry wasn't the only one of the Queen's eight grandchildren to be an afterthought of importance at their beloved grandmother's funeral.

PRINCE HARRY & PRINCE WILLIAM PUT ON UNITED FRONT AS THEY WALK SIDE BY SIDE AT QUEEN ELIZABETH'S FUNERAL

The 38-year-old and his wife, Meghan, 41, joined his cousins, Princess Beatrice, 34, and Princess Eugenie, 32, along with their respective husbands, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, 38, and Jack Brooksbank, 36, as they laid Her Majesty to rest.

The unexpected seating assignments most likely have something to do with Prince Harry and the Duchess of Sussex resigning from their roles within the royal family in 2020.