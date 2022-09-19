Sending A Message: Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Snubbed With Second Row Seating At Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral
Royally snubbed! Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were pushed aside during the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, which took place on Monday, September 19.
While Prince William and Kate Middleton sat alongside King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla in the front pew of the Westminister Abbey church, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were squished at the very end of the second row.
Harry wasn't the only one of the Queen's eight grandchildren to be an afterthought of importance at their beloved grandmother's funeral.
The 38-year-old and his wife, Meghan, 41, joined his cousins, Princess Beatrice, 34, and Princess Eugenie, 32, along with their respective husbands, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, 38, and Jack Brooksbank, 36, as they laid Her Majesty to rest.
The unexpected seating assignments most likely have something to do with Prince Harry and the Duchess of Sussex resigning from their roles within the royal family in 2020.
Although making amends for the sake of mourning, Prince Harry and his brother, William, 40, were visibly divided — quite literally — as they sat separated by the church aisle.
And, as if tensions weren't high enough, the Queen's disgraced son Prince Andrew, 62, and granddaughter Zara Tindall, 41 — who was joined by her husband, Peter Phillips, 41 — were also provided a front row chair even though they are not officially working royals.
Prince Harry attended the somber event in a black suit, and although not given special permission to wear his Blues and Royals uniform, he did pin his prized possessions of military metals.
OK! previously reported the debate on whether or not the father-of-two should have been allowed to dress in uniform even though he had been stripped of his military titles when stepping down from the royal family.
“At the King’s request, they will both be in uniform,” confirmed a source regarding King Charles III's sons' wardrobes for the Queen's vigil on Saturday, September 17.
Although the two brother's matched while paying special respects to their grandmother over the weekend, it looks as though His Majesty's permission for Prince Harry did not extend to include the Queen's funeral.
