Meghan Markle Is 'Too Much of an American Girl' to Spend Christmas in the U.K. With the Royal Family

"I just think Meghan's too much of an American girl; she doesn't want to be in the U.K. permanently," former royal butler Grant Harrold said on behalf of Slingo when asked about the Sussexes someday returning to Norfolk for the special occasion.

"I can see her coming over for the holidays and having time over here, but living here permanently? I just don't see it," Harrold continued. "Whereas Harry, I do see it. I think he could be open to returning, although I do think it's highly unlikely. As I always keep saying, never say never."