Meghan Markle Under Fire For Attempting To Demascluinize Prince Harry In Public: 'He's Lost A Lot Of Respect'

Dec. 22 2022, Published 5:30 p.m. ET

Meghan Markle is under fire yet again. This time, influencer Andrew Tate, who was being interviewed by Dan Wootton on GB News, believes the former actress, 41, is the one who is in control of Prince Harry.

“Harry in many ways he’s ended up a beacon of that," he stated. “He’s certainly lost a lot of the respect of the people and the people who are fans of the royal family.”

“Meghan has something to do with that — it's certainly the way she talks about the royal family as a whole, the way she talks to him and about him," he continued. “There is certainly an element if people waiting for him to stand up and say ‘Listen, that’s the royal family, you can’t talk that way’ or ‘you decided to be with me there were certain things you were expected to do,' but he simply just allows her to demascluinize him in public and everybody feels uncomfortable with it."

The two recently made headlines when they shared their side of the story on their new Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan.

In the six episodes, the pair touched upon how the royal family never gave Meghan a chance, which is why they had to move to California to get away from it all.

The red-headed prince, 38, claimed that his older brother "screamed and shouted" at him before he left the monarchy in 2020.

As a result, expert Katie Nicholl believes Prince William, 40, will never reconcile with his little brother.

"[William] will be taking this very personally," she declared. "I think that tempers are flaring, tempers are high. There’s a lot of tension ... anger and resentment."

"Even if William hasn’t watched this docuseries, and it’s my understanding that he hasn’t, he will be very aware of the headlines," she disclosed. "He will be very aware of the damage inflicted on his reputation, and I think it also goes a long way in explaining why the brothers are not on talking terms."

