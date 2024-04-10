King Charles 'May Extend an Olive Branch' to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry: 'Life Is Too Short'

OK! previously reported Harry will visit his dad in May as he battles cancer.

"Harry's priority when he comes to England is to see his dad. He is pretty focused on this," a source told an outlet. "It will be his first port of call when he comes off the plane, to try and spend as much time with King Charles so that they can build bridges and enjoy each other's company like before."

"Harry knows it will be awkward, but it's a time to put pride and differences to one side," he continued.