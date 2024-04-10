King Charles 'May Extend an Olive Branch' to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry: 'Life Is Too Short'
Will King Charles mend things with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle? A royal insider believes His Majesty will reach out to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to put an end to their yearslong feud once and for all.
“I can see Charles desperately wanting to see the children, and extending this olive branch to Meghan and Harry. He may decide that life is just too short," the source told an outlet. “Balmoral is truly the perfect, restful place for a reunion. If he does issue an invite, then Harry and Meghan should surely agree to the visit.”
“It was a fantastic visit and, of course, the king was delighted to see his grandson and meet his granddaughter for the first time,” the source added.
OK! previously reported Harry will visit his dad in May as he battles cancer.
"Harry's priority when he comes to England is to see his dad. He is pretty focused on this," a source told an outlet. "It will be his first port of call when he comes off the plane, to try and spend as much time with King Charles so that they can build bridges and enjoy each other's company like before."
"Harry knows it will be awkward, but it's a time to put pride and differences to one side," he continued.
During Harry's upcoming trip, the Spare author is expected to reach out to Prince William as Kate Middleton undergoes ''preventative chemotherapy."
"He is coming over for his charity work, which is so important to him so he will juggle his schedule accordingly, but seeing his dad will come first," the insider explained. "He wants the family to get back to the way they were and is going to be making extra effort with his brother Wills too, as difficult as it may be."
"Now, more than ever, with Kate's cancer diagnosis too, Harry wants them to know he is there for them," they added.
- King Charles 'Desperately Wants' to See Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Children at Balmoral This Summer
- Will the Invictus Games 'Save' Harry's Reputation? Duke Could Put Royals in 'Difficult' Position If Popular Event Comes to Britain in 2027
- Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 'Are Just Another Celebrity Couple' Years After Ditching the Royal Family
Although Harry is set to speak at an event for the Invictus Games, it has yet to be confirmed if Meghan will join him.
“Meghan isn’t obviously keen on visiting Britain because she is not popular here. Nor is Harry, but it’s different for him. She’s asked for this,” Richard Fitzwilliams told an outlet.
“If she comes there will be a huge amount of adverse publicity because of the way she has acted for the past four years," the commentator added. "On top of that, you have the issue of Archie and Lilibet — who are completely blameless.”
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
The Duke of Sussex lost his lawsuit against the Home Office to maintain his personnel, and Fitzwilliams believes the lack of security will influence Meghan to stay in California.
“The security would be decided on a case-by-case basis, they would make sure the trip was secure from the point of view of the U.K.,” he continued. “I think security could be used as an excuse not to come though.”
“Meghan has every right to come but they have been thrown out of Frogmore and for a good reason,” Fitzwilliams said. “Spare and the interviews around it were horrible frankly. She has the perfect excuse not to come over because Harry has lost his security case.”
Insiders spoke to Page Six.