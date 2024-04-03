OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Royals > Meghan Markle
OK LogoROYALS

Meghan Markle Snubbed by 'Suits' Costars as She's Excluded From Their Upcoming 'Rewatch' Podcast

meghan markle snubbed suits costars excluded rewatch podcast
Source: MEGA
By:

Apr. 3 2024, Published 5:17 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Meghan Markle was first introduced to the world through her role in Suits, but the former actress isn't expected to be included in Patrick J Adams and Sarah Rafferty's new podcast, featuring some of their costars.

Article continues below advertisement
meghan markle snubbed suits costars excluded rewatch podcast
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle left 'Suits' to marry Prince Harry.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with the incredible team at SiriusXM and look forward to connecting with our friends from the cast and crew, as well as the Suits fans who made it all possible," the duo said in a statement.

Adam Sachs, SVP of Podcast Content at SiriusXM, also celebrated the partnership.

“As we continue SiriusXM’s mission to bring listeners closer to the stars they love, we are excited to team up with Patrick and Sarah to launch this new podcast dedicated to diving deep on a TV show with a passionate, record-setting audience," he shared in a statement. “Through their work on the series, the beloved costars have developed an off-camera friendship that we know will be a treat for Suits fans, new and old. We can’t wait for you to listen.”

Article continues below advertisement
meghan markle snubbed suits costars excluded rewatch podcast
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle gushed over staring in 'Suits.'

Article continues below advertisement

During the January Golden Globes, the cast of Suits reunited for the awards ceremony, but the American royal skipped the gathering altogether.

OK! previously reported Gina Torres revealed Meghan isn't included in the Suits group chat.

“Our text thread is insane right now, so it’s very exciting," Torres said on the red carpet before being asked if Meghan was a member of the chat. “We don’t have her number. We just don’t.”

Article continues below advertisement
meghan markle snubbed suits costars excluded rewatch podcast
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle said she doesn't want to return to acting.

MORE ON:
Meghan Markle
Article continues below advertisement

Although Meghan hasn't been seen publicly with the Suits stars, she was excited to learn about the program's resurgence after it was added to Netflix's catalog.

“I have no idea. It was great to work on, such a great cast and crew. We had a really fun time. I was on it for seven seasons, so quite a bit," the children's book author admitted at the Variety's Power of Women gala.

“But it’s hard to find a show you can binge-watch that many episodes of these days, so that could have something to do with it,” she said. “But good shows are everlasting."

Article continues below advertisement
meghan markle snubbed suits costars excluded rewatch podcast
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle isn't expected to star in the 'Suits' reboot.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement

Aside from Meghan's relationship with her fellow thespians, Wendell Pierce revealed he warned Meghan about joining the royal fold before she retired from the industry.

“It was the last night of working and I said, ‘Meghan, your life is going to change, and you’re going to be in a bubble, but just always remember, no matter what, I’m your friend — you have lots of friends,'” he recalled on Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace?.

The Broadway star played Meghan's father in the legal drama, and he was protective of his television daughter.

"We’re always thinking about you, we’ll always be there for you," Pierce continued. "And you know, no matter where you are, always know you have a friend in me."

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.