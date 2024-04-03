Meghan Markle Snubbed by 'Suits' Costars as She's Excluded From Their Upcoming 'Rewatch' Podcast
Meghan Markle was first introduced to the world through her role in Suits, but the former actress isn't expected to be included in Patrick J Adams and Sarah Rafferty's new podcast, featuring some of their costars.
“We are thrilled to collaborate with the incredible team at SiriusXM and look forward to connecting with our friends from the cast and crew, as well as the Suits fans who made it all possible," the duo said in a statement.
Adam Sachs, SVP of Podcast Content at SiriusXM, also celebrated the partnership.
“As we continue SiriusXM’s mission to bring listeners closer to the stars they love, we are excited to team up with Patrick and Sarah to launch this new podcast dedicated to diving deep on a TV show with a passionate, record-setting audience," he shared in a statement. “Through their work on the series, the beloved costars have developed an off-camera friendship that we know will be a treat for Suits fans, new and old. We can’t wait for you to listen.”
During the January Golden Globes, the cast of Suits reunited for the awards ceremony, but the American royal skipped the gathering altogether.
OK! previously reported Gina Torres revealed Meghan isn't included in the Suits group chat.
“Our text thread is insane right now, so it’s very exciting," Torres said on the red carpet before being asked if Meghan was a member of the chat. “We don’t have her number. We just don’t.”
Although Meghan hasn't been seen publicly with the Suits stars, she was excited to learn about the program's resurgence after it was added to Netflix's catalog.
“I have no idea. It was great to work on, such a great cast and crew. We had a really fun time. I was on it for seven seasons, so quite a bit," the children's book author admitted at the Variety's Power of Women gala.
“But it’s hard to find a show you can binge-watch that many episodes of these days, so that could have something to do with it,” she said. “But good shows are everlasting."
Aside from Meghan's relationship with her fellow thespians, Wendell Pierce revealed he warned Meghan about joining the royal fold before she retired from the industry.
“It was the last night of working and I said, ‘Meghan, your life is going to change, and you’re going to be in a bubble, but just always remember, no matter what, I’m your friend — you have lots of friends,'” he recalled on Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace?.
The Broadway star played Meghan's father in the legal drama, and he was protective of his television daughter.
"We’re always thinking about you, we’ll always be there for you," Pierce continued. "And you know, no matter where you are, always know you have a friend in me."