Meghan Markle Snubbed by 'Suits' Costars as She's Excluded From Their Upcoming 'Rewatch' Podcast

“We are thrilled to collaborate with the incredible team at SiriusXM and look forward to connecting with our friends from the cast and crew, as well as the Suits fans who made it all possible," the duo said in a statement.

Adam Sachs, SVP of Podcast Content at SiriusXM, also celebrated the partnership.

“As we continue SiriusXM’s mission to bring listeners closer to the stars they love, we are excited to team up with Patrick and Sarah to launch this new podcast dedicated to diving deep on a TV show with a passionate, record-setting audience," he shared in a statement. “Through their work on the series, the beloved costars have developed an off-camera friendship that we know will be a treat for Suits fans, new and old. We can’t wait for you to listen.”