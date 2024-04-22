Abigail Spencer Blasted for 'Embarrassing' Photoshoot With Meghan Markle’s American Riviera Orchard Jam
Meghan Markle is getting fans excited for the formal launch of her new lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard, but they weren't thrilled to see friend Abigail Spencer's post promoting her limited edition jams.
"This jam is my jam. A delicious taste of what’s to come indeed… love you so M," Spencer wrote in her Instagram caption.
But one critic branded the snapshot as "embarrassing."
"Not even an attempt to remove the c----y lemons and dead flowers? It's like a cheap farmers market basket," another person wrote.
"This is so cringe. And not even good staging," a follower penned.
Another user was disappointed to see Meghan transition away from her royal status and focus on a home goods line.
"Imagine being the princess of a whole country and commonwealth only to give it all up to sell a few jars of jam to the unknowns," they said.
The Duchess of Sussex and Spencer's friendship has been on full display in recent weeks. OK! previously reported the duo sported matching T-shirts in support of their pal Kelly McKee Zajfen and her organization Alliance of Moms.
"When we speak about the people in our lives who lift us up when you need it with undeniable force of pure love I think of these two. You inspire me," Zajfen wrote in a social media post. "You pick me up when I need it and you Love Like A Mother! Thank you for continuing to support the @allianceofmoms For supporting this campaign and our youth. In doing so, you are supporting the mission to build bright futures for young parents who have experienced foster care."
"Proceeds from this tee support essential services, education, and advocacy so that young parents in foster care and their children can heal and thrive," she noted.
Spencer and Meghan's bond was solidified when the actresses worked together on the legal drama Suits, and Spencer credited the former blogger's personality for the program's resurgence.
"I think there's several different things," Spencer said on an episode of "The Jess Cagle Show" when asked about the series' newfound success on Netflix. "And also Meghan's loveliness, you know, that everyone is aware of her and her being on the show."
"Also during the strike, there wasn't anything else," she continued. "You know, Netflix repositioned it, so I think there is something to positioning on Netflix and when other things aren't being made, it commands your attention, but it has to be great for people to watch it."
Aside from Meghan's inner circle, she is focused on building her latest endeavor after months of failure in Hollywood.
“She’s been working on this for over a year and it’s all the things that are close to her heart — all the things she’s passionate about," a source explained.
Although the only item Meghan released was a collection of 50 jars of jam she sent to her A-list friends, an insider claimed she is hoping to become a modern day Martha Stewart.
"From what I understand, I think Meghan will take on Martha Stewart, Gwyneth Paltrow and Ina Garten and play them at their own game," an industry insider told an outlet.
"This would not surprise me," a source shared, adding that “she would have to be relatable and natural, the way Drew Barrymore is, it can’t feel contrived or like she’s acting.”