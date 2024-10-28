Meghan Markle Will 'Inevitably' Dump Prince Harry, Expert Predicts
Meghan Markle's inner circle has changed as she climbs the social ladder, but will Prince Harry be able to stay in her orbit as she chases her dreams?
"People usually act in character, and they usually act on form," royal biographer Hugo Vickers told an outlet. "I hate to say it, but her form is that she dumped her father, she dumped her first husband, she dumped her Canadian chef lover."
"She dumped Jessica Mulroney. She then dumped the dumped the entire British royal family," Vickers shared of her prior friendship with the stylist. "So, who is going to be next for the chop? I think inevitably, probably Prince Harry, and there'll come a time when she'll think that she doesn't need him."
When the Duchess of Sussex moved to the U.K., friends such as Lizzie Cundy and Ninaki Priddy claimed Meghan ditched them after becoming royal.
"I don't know when she might make that particular call and it's not for me to speculate, but you know she will probably somehow put him in the wrong, so that she can say that she's a wronged woman, and he's just behaved like all the others," Vickers said.
"I mean I don't think she ever admits that she is wrong about anything, but I feel very sorry for Prince Harry, because I think he's in a very difficult place at the moment," he added. "I think he has been for some time. I don't think that her projects have done Harry any good."
OK! previously reported the Sussexes are rumored to be cultivating individual careers after struggling to find their way in Hollywood.
“Meghan and Harry have been branching out on their own more and more these days,” an insider spilled. “They want to be seen as individuals doing good work, not just as a couple. He has his charities, she has hers.”
“It’s important for Meghan to stand out independently,” they said.
“Hence the red dress,” the confidante added, referring to the Carolina Herrera gown she wore when attending the Children’s Hospital Los Angeles 2024 Gala on October 5.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
According to editor Tina Brown, Harry was hopeful that Meghan's past as an actress would be an asset to their new lives in California.
"She persuaded him that she was the savvy Hollywood wheeler-dealer who could come in and make them stars and all the rest of it," Brown claimed. "He just sort of blindly followed her like a child, really."
In recent weeks, Harry has been seen in New York, London and Lesotho without the Duchess of Sussex, and American royal commentator Kinsey Schofield hinted at the couple competing against each other.
“I think professionally, she's trying to upstage him, he's trying to upstage her, so it goes from bad to worse," Schofield told an outlet.
When the Sussexes first came to the U.S., they initially secured joint opportunities, but it's unclear if they will continue to work as a "power couple.''
“When they recorded their first podcast, it was very much them together. It was the pilot episode and that was going to be the pattern: them together," royal editor Richard Eden said on the "Palace Confidential" podcast. "We saw that again on the Netflix series, but for whatever reason – whether it's Megan or it's Harry – they’ve decided that's not the way to go.”
Vickers spoke to The Sun.