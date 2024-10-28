Meghan Markle Will 'Inevitably' Dump Prince Harry, Expert Predicts

Meghan Markle 's inner circle has changed as she climbs the social ladder, but will Prince Harry be able to stay in her orbit as she chases her dreams?

"She dumped Jessica Mulroney . She then dumped the dumped the entire British royal family," Vickers shared of her prior friendship with the stylist. "So, who is going to be next for the chop? I think inevitably, probably Prince Harry, and there'll come a time when she'll think that she doesn't need him."

"People usually act in character, and they usually act on form," royal biographer Hugo Vickers told an outlet. "I hate to say it, but her form is that she dumped her father, she dumped her first husband, she dumped her Canadian chef lover."

When the Duchess of Sussex moved to the U.K., friends such as Lizzie Cundy and Ninaki Priddy claimed Meghan ditched them after becoming royal.

"I don't know when she might make that particular call and it's not for me to speculate, but you know she will probably somehow put him in the wrong, so that she can say that she's a wronged woman, and he's just behaved like all the others," Vickers said.

"I mean I don't think she ever admits that she is wrong about anything, but I feel very sorry for Prince Harry, because I think he's in a very difficult place at the moment," he added. "I think he has been for some time. I don't think that her projects have done Harry any good."