Meghan Markle and Prince Harry 'Have Been Branching Out on Their Own More and More': 'They Want to Be Seen as Individuals'

“Meghan and Harry have been branching out on their own more and more these days,” the insider spilled. “They want to be seen as individuals doing good work, not just as a couple. He has his charities, she has hers.”

“It’s important for Meghan to stand out independently,” they said.

“Hence the red dress,” the confidante added, referring to the Carolina Herrera gown she donned when going solo to the the Children’s Hospital Los Angeles 2024 Gala on October 5.