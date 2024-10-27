Meghan Markle and Prince Harry 'Have Been Branching Out on Their Own More and More': 'They Want to Be Seen as Individuals'
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry want their own identities when it comes to work.
According to a source, the Sussexes, who share son Archie and daughter Lilibet, are trying to separate themselves professionally.
“Meghan and Harry have been branching out on their own more and more these days,” the insider spilled. “They want to be seen as individuals doing good work, not just as a couple. He has his charities, she has hers.”
“It’s important for Meghan to stand out independently,” they said.
“Hence the red dress,” the confidante added, referring to the Carolina Herrera gown she donned when going solo to the the Children’s Hospital Los Angeles 2024 Gala on October 5.
The source noted that the “Hollywood”-style ensemble doesn’t bother the son of King Charles and the late Princess Diana. “Harry would never criticize her,” they shared.
Despite trying to make her own mark during the recent charity event, Meghan quickly left the event after doing an interview.
“She couldn’t stay for the whole thing,” the source explained. “No reason was given.”
Meghan, 43, was then criticized for “just being there for the photos.”
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
As OK! previously reported, on top of being slammed for what seemed to be a PR appearance, royal expert Tina Brown bashed Meghan for not getting her lifestyle brand American Riviera Orchard into retailers despite promoting it since March.
“She’s a perfectionist about getting it all wrong. Her issue is that she doesn’t listen," Brown wrote online. "She has all these people, asks them their opinion, and then doesn’t follow it. She does what she wants to do. And all of her ideas are total c---, unfortunately.”
She also claimed Prince Harry is “so naïve and really unschooled in the ways of the world. Being Prince Harry means that I doubt if he ever booked a table in a restaurant. The army was great for him, and he was extremely good and competent in there. That really helped turn him into a real person.”
“He’s the lamb to the slaughter in this situation,” Brown added of the failure of Archewell Audio. “He was terribly impressed by Meghan. He thought that she knew all, she persuaded him that she was the savvy Hollywood wheeler-dealer who could come in and make them stars and all the rest of it. And he just sort of blindly followed her like a child, really.”
“Unfortunately, she made every mistake in the book, and she’s kind of run out of road. I don’t know where Meghan goes," she expressed. "Harry could still, as I say, make a comeback. He’ll always be Prince Harry. He’ll always be the grandson of the Queen and the son of Diana.”
Life & Style reported on how Meghan and Harry want to be seen as individuals.