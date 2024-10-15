Prince Harry Wants an Escape from 'Control Freak' Meghan Markle: Source
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are rumored to be distancing themselves professionally, but insiders claim the Duke of Sussex is ready to pursue opportunities without his wife.
“People noticed this was a more relaxed Harry. He was smiling and clearly relishing meeting with people about things that really matter to him,” a source told an outlet after the duke's recent solo trips to New York, London and Lesotho.
Harry relocated to California in 2020, but the duke struggled to establish himself as a producer in Hollywood.
The duke is continuing to adjust to life in the U.S., but an insider hinted at the former royal missing aspects of his old life.
“Harry's given up so much for this marriage — his family, his home, friends," sources told an outlet. "There's this feeling he's been striving to make Meghan happy at the expense of his own happiness.”
“If he wants to resume life in royal circles, Kate could be the one to help him," they noted. "She's been rooting for an end to Harry's rift with William.”
However, the source branded Meghan as “very opinionated” and “a control freak” who is allegedly “steering the relationship."
OK! previously reported the Duchess of Sussex's red carpet appearance at the Children's Hospital Los Angeles 2024 Gala was seen as the beginning of the Sussexes finding independence in their careers.
"Well, now we've seen Meghan on her own as well, just to sort of reinforce the fact that to some extent they seem to be leading separate lives — certainly on the sort of work front," royal author Phil Dampier told an outlet. "She's turned up at a gala in Los Angeles wearing a dress, in fact, very stunning red dress that she'd she'd worn before on previous occasion with Harry a couple of years ago."
"And she looked, I have to say, she looked very relaxed. She looked very sort of happy," he continued. "She was laughing and joking with the kids at this event at a children's hospital gala."
While Meghan was in California, Harry was traveling to Lesotho for Sentebale.
"In the last couple of weeks, we've got used to seeing Harry flying solo, so to speak," Dampier noted.
"He's been in New York. He's been in Africa," he continued. "He's been over here in London, and it's fairly obvious that he's decided to spread his wings and branch out and do things on his own."
Dampier alluded to Meghan outshining Harry during their international trips.
"I think he felt that he was becoming a bit of a spare part with Meghan on some of the trips that he went with her to, certainly to Colombia and Nigeria," Dampier shared.
"I think she came across as the dominant partner, and perhaps he felt a little bit like a sort of spare part, or sort of bolt on accessory, if you like, and I think that's probably rankled with him a little bit," he added. "Clearly they've decided that at the moment it's better for them to go their separate ways in terms of their work commitments and their charity commitments."
