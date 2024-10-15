Prince Harry Wants an Escape from 'Control Freak' Meghan Markle: Source

The duke is continuing to adjust to life in the U.S., but an insider hinted at the former royal missing aspects of his old life.

“Harry's given up so much for this marriage — his family, his home, friends," sources told an outlet. "There's this feeling he's been striving to make Meghan happy at the expense of his own happiness.”

“If he wants to resume life in royal circles, Kate could be the one to help him," they noted. "She's been rooting for an end to Harry's rift with William.”

However, the source branded Meghan as “very opinionated” and “a control freak” who is allegedly “steering the relationship."