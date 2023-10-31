Shady? Meghan Markle's Ex-Best Friend Shares an Old Photo of King Charles After Public Fallout With Duchess of Sussex

After Meghan left the U.K., the Suits star accused the British media and her in-laws of being prejudiced due to her biracial identity. Despite Jessica's years of knowing Meghan, her own biases were on full display in 2020.

Following the death of George Floyd, Toronto-based influencer Sasha Exeter uploaded a call to action, but Jessica took offense to the post.

"What happened next was a series of very problematic behavior and antics," Exeter said in a 2020 Instagram video. "I'm by no means calling Jess a racist but what I will say is this: She is very well aware of her wealth, perceived power and privilege because of the color of her skin and that, my friends, gave her the momentary confidence to come for my livelihood in writing."

"Textbook white privilege really, in my personal opinion," she added.