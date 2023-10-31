Shady? Meghan Markle's Ex-Best Friend Shares an Old Photo of King Charles After Public Fallout With Duchess of Sussex
Meghan Markle and ex-best friend Jessica Mulroney were once close buds, but after the socialite was accused of being ignorant, the duo reportedly stopped communicating.
Mulroney, whose father-in-law, Brian Mulroney, who was once the Canadian Prime Minister, made a surprising post when she shared a photo to her Instagram Story of Brian and his wife, Mila Mulroney, meeting King Charles and his ex-spouse, Princess Diana, in 1991 — even though she and Meghan don't seem to be pals anymore.
The stylist wrote, "[heart emoji] this!!"
Jessica and Meghan have yet to discuss their separation in public, but the television presenter did upload a cryptic message on social media back in September.
"As loving as I am, my detachment game is strong," Mulroney shared on her Instagram Story.
Prior to marrying Prince Harry, the Duchess of Sussex gushed over Jessica's celebrity clientele on her blog, The Tig.
"And here's the other thing — she also happens to be an incredible stylist, clothing the likes of Canada's First Lady, Sophie Trudeau," Meghan wrote. "So when I asked her what I should wear for Christmas parties and New York soirees, I thought you may enjoy the same sage and chic advice. You're very welcome darling!"
After Meghan left the U.K., the Suits star accused the British media and her in-laws of being prejudiced due to her biracial identity. Despite Jessica's years of knowing Meghan, her own biases were on full display in 2020.
Following the death of George Floyd, Toronto-based influencer Sasha Exeter uploaded a call to action, but Jessica took offense to the post.
"What happened next was a series of very problematic behavior and antics," Exeter said in a 2020 Instagram video. "I'm by no means calling Jess a racist but what I will say is this: She is very well aware of her wealth, perceived power and privilege because of the color of her skin and that, my friends, gave her the momentary confidence to come for my livelihood in writing."
"Textbook white privilege really, in my personal opinion," she added.
Once Exeter published her grievances, Jessica used her proximity to the duchess to avoid accountability.
"As I told you privately, I have lived a very public and personal experience with my closest friend where race was front and center," Mulroney commented. "It was deeply educational. I learned a lot from that. I promise to continue to learn and listen on how I can use my privilege to elevate and support Black voices."
A source close to Meghan claimed she was offended by Jessica's assertion.
"Meghan could not get over that Jessica brought up her relationship with Meghan when she commented about her 'closest friend' in the discourse with Sasha," the insider said at the time. "That was hugely offensive to Meghan and the deciding factor for her. Meghan considers the relationship to be done."
The pal later divulged that Meghan was worried that Jessica's actions would negatively affect her personal brand.
"Meghan is absolutely mortified that she's been dragged into this complete mess," a source revealed. "She said Jessica is in no way a racist, but the way she handled the situation was tone-deaf and heartbreaking."
"Meghan said friends reflect friends and because of what's at stake she can no longer be associated with Jessica, at least not in public. She has to do what she has to do in order to preserve her dignity and her own reputation," they added.
Sources were quoted by Daily Mail.