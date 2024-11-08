Meghan Markle Won't Visit the Royal Family During the Holidays, Claims Expert: 'There's No Way'

"I do think Harry is going to come over to the U.K. more and more," editor Charlotte Griffiths told GB News. "I wouldn't be surprised at all if he came over at Christmas, but he will be coming on his own."

"I think there's no way Meghan will come over. It might be that they spend Christmas in Portugal and he nips over to see the family," Griffiths continued. "I don't think he's usually invited to Balmoral. They don't feel they can relax when he's at Balmoral with them, so I don't think he'll pop up there."