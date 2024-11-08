Meghan Markle Won't Visit the Royal Family During the Holidays, Claims Expert: 'There's No Way'
The royal family is getting ready for their upcoming Christmas celebrations, but Meghan Markle isn't expected to attend the gathering.
"I do think Harry is going to come over to the U.K. more and more," editor Charlotte Griffiths told GB News. "I wouldn't be surprised at all if he came over at Christmas, but he will be coming on his own."
"I think there's no way Meghan will come over. It might be that they spend Christmas in Portugal and he nips over to see the family," Griffiths continued. "I don't think he's usually invited to Balmoral. They don't feel they can relax when he's at Balmoral with them, so I don't think he'll pop up there."
OK! previously reported royal experts predicted the Duchess of Sussex hasn't reconciled with her in-laws.
"That is probably, I think, the biggest warning sign that [their relationship] could actually be at full disintegration point now," royal correspondent Jack Royston told an outlet.
"The optics are so bad, where there's been a couple of announcements that have coincided with things like Kate is finishing up her chemotherapy video," Bronte Coy added. "I think there was an announcement that day from the Sussexes. Even if it is not deliberate from them that they've been released at the same time, the optics are that it's quite petty."
According to an insider, the former actress isn't comfortable around the royals after "Megxit."
"The wounds Meghan suffered from her experiences in the royal family cut very deep," the source noted. "Since all the drama over her and Harry’s split from The Firm, she’s been incredibly nervous about facing them again. But she now accepts it’s got to be done."
"Meghan’s stance is that if Harry is going to go back and make a deal with the royals, she needs to be part of it as well," the insider continued. "She wants to show them they can’t just trample all over her and then have Harry come back on his own, as though she can be tossed aside."
Despite her feelings toward the Windsors and the U.K., Harry continues to visit his home country.
"Meghan isn't happy at all," the source told an outlet. "She's panicking about Harry being sucked back into his old life."
"For her, it's far better for Harry to be on the outside, so she can have him firmly and safely in her corner," they added. "The thought of him cozying up to his family again has struck a note of panic."
In Harry & Meghan, the mom-of-two claimed she tried her best to find her place within the monarchy, but she struggled to adjust to being a working duchess.
"We landed in Canada and one of our security guards who had been with H for so long, and these guys were so wonderful, I just collapsed in his arms crying," Meghan said in the docuseries.
"I was like: 'I tried so hard,' and he was like: 'I know you did. I know you did ma'am, I know you did,'" she said. "Like I tried so hard. And that's the piece that's really triggering because you go: 'And it still wasn't good enough. And you still don't fit in.'"