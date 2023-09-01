What Is Meghan Markle's Net Worth? Duchess of Sussex's Wealth Has Increased by Millions Since Marrying Prince Harry
Before meeting Prince Harry, Meghan Markle did quite well for herself as she made a career in Hollywood.
According to reports, the Duchess of Sussex had a net worth of $5 million prior to her royal wedding in 2018, an amount that mostly stemmed from her success on Suits, a legal drama that ran for seven seasons.
It's been rumored that the mom-of-two, 42, earned $50,000 per episode, and she filmed 108 in total.
Meghan also had roles in movies like Horrible Bosses, and she acted as a briefcase model on Deal or No Deal from 2006 to 2007. Despite the game show paying her bills, she admitted she felt "reduced to a bimbo" on set.
"I ended up quitting the show. I was so much more than what was being objectified on the stage," she recalled on an episode of her "Archetypes" podcast, noting she's still "grateful" for the gig.
Once the actress stepped back from Tinseltown and settled into her new life with Harry, her net worth instantly increased. These days, the couple has an estimated net worth of $60 million.
Since Harry claimed the royal family cut them off financially when they departed from the U.K. in 2020, the two decided to try and make a name for themselves in the world of entertainment.
As OK! reported, it's believed the pair signed a $100 million deal with Netflix to produce several projects, which includes Harry's just debuted Heart of Invictus docuseries as well as their doc Harry & Meghan.
They also signed a reported $20 million deal with Spotify — though that venture was short-lived, as the audio service decided to cut ties with them earlier this year.
Though it's unclear what exactly is in store for Meghan's future, many think she's gearing up to launch a new Instagram page, as a verified account with the handle "@Meghan" was recently launched.
If she does join the social media platform, she could bring in a nice chunk of change. "You have celebrities like the Kardashians who can command $1 million and up for a single post promoting a product," noted PR expert Eric Schiffer. "There is no reason Meghan couldn’t be earning those sorts of fees."