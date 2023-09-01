What Is Meghan Markle's Net Worth? Duchess of Sussex's Wealth Has Increased by Millions Since Marrying Prince Harry

It's been rumored that the mom-of-two, 42, earned $50,000 per episode, and she filmed 108 in total.

Meghan also had roles in movies like Horrible Bosses, and she acted as a briefcase model on Deal or No Deal from 2006 to 2007. Despite the game show paying her bills, she admitted she felt "reduced to a bimbo" on set.

"I ended up quitting the show. I was so much more than what was being objectified on the stage," she recalled on an episode of her "Archetypes" podcast, noting she's still "grateful" for the gig.